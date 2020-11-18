The brands donating rather than discounting this Black Friday

Hello Black Friday! Hello to the brands swapping deals for good deeds!
When it comes to Black Friday it’s all too easy to feel a little overwhelmed. With incredible deals, discounts and offers across everything from cashmere jumpers to toasters and holidays its normal to feel a little lost and conflicted.
Yes, a great deal is something to get excited over but what’s the real cost of this deal? There’s a real ethical conundrum around the biggest sales push of the year.
So when we learnt that two of our favourite sustainable and socially conscious brands Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, are swapping deals for good deeds this Black Friday. We had to share our favourite pieces with you.
Instead of discounting their products both brands will be donating 100% of their profits over the four day shopping weekend (27th-30th November).
With donations being shared across both labels chosen charities: Centrepoint, supporting youth homelessness, The Trussell Trust, working to end the need for food banks in the UK, national suicide prevention charity; PAPYRUS and The Princes Trust, helping the young build skills and confidence to find employment during this critical time.
Creative director and founder, Baukjen de Swaan Arons shared:
“It’s been such a difficult year and as an ethical and sustainable brand we don’t feel its right to participate and encourage hyper consumerism. We believe in buying less and buying better, which is why this year, we wanted to give back and really make a difference.”
Shop Baukjen
Bea leather bag, £129
Sleek, smooth, structured. Ideal for everyday wear the Bea’s linear design will stand the test of time.
Nadine jumper, £149
The Nadine is at the top of my wish list. Crafted from a recycled wool-blend and detailed with a contemporary half-zip its ideal for styling solo with denim or layering under coats and tailoring.
Georgie Pant, £89
A staple style of Baukjen’s the Georgie pant is always showing as low in stock as it’s in such high demand.
Ana Maria Snood, £69
Crafted by women in Peru working at World Fair Trade Organisation certified workshop. This cosy khaki snood was named after one of the women who worked on the original design.
Cosette dress, £99
Ethically made using natural fibres this rich oxblood midi is the perfect dress for upcoming festivities. Finished with a flowing pussybow at the neck it’ll immediately elevate zoom calls.
Eco-cashmere socks, £49
There’s nothing more indulgent than a pair of cashmere socks. Crafted from 100% recycled cashmere they make an ideal gift for a loved one, or yourself.
Niki blazer, £199
Crafted from a fine wool-blend the Niki blazer is ideal for layering over knitwear and tees alike. Pair with the coordinating trousers to complete the look or style with dark denim.
Shop Isabella Oliver
Bea necklace, £35
This 22-karat gold-plated paperclip chain necklace is strung with a unique iridescent freshwater pearl pendant. Keep it in focus by styling solo or layer with two of your go-to necklaces for maximum impact.
Organic linen double duvet set, £199
This GOTS-certified 100% organic linen bedding is made from flax grown organically in France, then woven into bed linen in Portugal. With the unique linen texture removing the need for ironing its ideal for busy lives.
Hope organic sweatshirt, £79
Crafted from organic cotton Isabella Oliver’s collaborative jumper with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is adorned with a playful rainbow. 50% of net proceeds will go to the charity.