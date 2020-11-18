The brands donating rather than discounting this Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Black Friday! Hello to the brands swapping deals for good deeds!

When it comes to Black Friday it’s all too easy to feel a little overwhelmed. With incredible deals, discounts and offers across everything from cashmere jumpers to toasters and holidays its normal to feel a little lost and conflicted.

Yes, a great deal is something to get excited over but what’s the real cost of this deal? There’s a real ethical conundrum around the biggest sales push of the year.

So when we learnt that two of our favourite sustainable and socially conscious brands Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, are swapping deals for good deeds this Black Friday. We had to share our favourite pieces with you.

Instead of discounting their products both brands will be donating 100% of their profits over the four day shopping weekend (27th-30th November).

With donations being shared across both labels chosen charities: Centrepoint, supporting youth homelessness, The Trussell Trust, working to end the need for food banks in the UK, national suicide prevention charity; PAPYRUS and The Princes Trust, helping the young build skills and confidence to find employment during this critical time.

Creative director and founder, Baukjen de Swaan Arons shared:

“It’s been such a difficult year and as an ethical and sustainable brand we don’t feel its right to participate and encourage hyper consumerism. We believe in buying less and buying better, which is why this year, we wanted to give back and really make a difference.”

Shop Baukjen

Niki blazer, £199

Crafted from a fine wool-blend the Niki blazer is ideal for layering over knitwear and tees alike. Pair with the coordinating trousers to complete the look or style with dark denim. View Deal

Shop Isabella Oliver