Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s here! It’s officially Black Friday and we want to truly make the most of it. When it comes to the most hotly anticipated and heavily shopped Black Friday sale and discounts Wolf & Badger’s offering is always at the top of my watch (and wish) lists.

As, if you play your cards right, you can tick off all the shopping on your Christmas list. Taking full advantage of the discounts and deals, saving a huge amount of money all before Cyber Monday.

When it comes to brands to get excited about, Wolf & Badger are always at the top of my list. This Black Friday they’re offering an incredible up to 50% off selected styles on site with generous deals running across a whole load of their independent designers. You can also take an extra 10% off everything by applying code ‘BF2020’ when you checkout. So, there’s never been a better time to purchase the pieces you’ve had patiently waiting in your basket for the past month.

We’ve compiled an edit of the best jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, blazers and jeans to shop now and wear all season long…