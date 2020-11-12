Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m a fashion editor and I love Black Friday. Although I always save all my favourite designer buys especially for the incredible discounts and sales over cyber week – last year I picked up an amazing pair of Burberry loafers for half price – it’s always worth remembering the amazing deals available on the high street too. Enter, Black Friday at Clarks.

A stalwart of the high street, Clarks is one of those few special stores that holds a nostalgic place in your heart. Especially if, like me, your first pair of shoes and almost all of your school shoes came from the store.

With the store still a go-to for classic, comfortable styles (I’m obsessed with their Chelsea boots) and with an abundance of deals across everything from playful trainers, colour pop heels and traditional boots there’s never been a better time to invest in the perfect pair for less.

Clarks discount code

Last year, you could apply your saving by using a special discount code when you checked out, so we expect it to be similar this year. Whilst Black Friday doesn’t officially start until later this month, (November 27th, mark the date in your diary!) a few of our favourite concession stores have started sharing deals and discounts early. With Amazon offering up to 30% off classic Clarks styles now.

When does the Clarks sale start?

We’re expecting Clarks promotions to run online for the duration of Cyber Week from the 24th to 30th of November 2020, so there’s plenty of time to shop. If you miss the sale, don’t panic. Here are the best year-round deals for Clarks.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Clarks Black Friday sale…