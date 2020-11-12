I’m a fashion editor and I love Black Friday. Although I always save all my favourite designer buys especially for the incredible discounts and sales over cyber week – last year I picked up an amazing pair of Burberry loafers for half price – it’s always worth remembering the amazing deals available on the high street too. Enter, Black Friday at Clarks.
A stalwart of the high street, Clarks is one of those few special stores that holds a nostalgic place in your heart. Especially if, like me, your first pair of shoes and almost all of your school shoes came from the store.
With the store still a go-to for classic, comfortable styles (I’m obsessed with their Chelsea boots) and with an abundance of deals across everything from playful trainers, colour pop heels and traditional boots there’s never been a better time to invest in the perfect pair for less.
Clarks discount code
Last year, you could apply your saving by using a special discount code when you checked out, so we expect it to be similar this year. Whilst Black Friday doesn’t officially start until later this month, (November 27th, mark the date in your diary!) a few of our favourite concession stores have started sharing deals and discounts early. With Amazon offering up to 30% off classic Clarks styles now.
When does the Clarks sale start?
We’re expecting Clarks promotions to run online for the duration of Cyber Week from the 24th to 30th of November 2020, so there’s plenty of time to shop. If you miss the sale, don’t panic. Here are the best year-round deals for Clarks.
Here’s a sneak peek at the Clarks Black Friday sale…
Clarks Verona Trish boots,
£69, £67.27
Save 3% on this classic tan leather ankle boot. Ideal for pairing with everything from midi skirts and dark wash denim you’ll reach for the Verona Trish over and over.
Clarks Linvale Jerica pumps,
£65, £52.79
Get into the festive spirit and add a pop of colour to your look with this vibrant pair of kitten heels. Keep your styling minimal to keep them contemporary think, straight leg jeans and a partially tucked shirt.
Clarks trainer deals
Clarks Hero Derby trainers,
£65, £57.80
Leopard print is a forever favourite of our Editors. Playful yet fashion focussed it’s the easiest way to elevate your go-to staples.
Clarks Step Allena trainers,
£35, £27.43
Classic and fuss-free this simple knitted style are ideal for dashing to the shops in. Style with everything from midi dresses to denim.
Clarks Un Maui Strap Low-Top trainers,
£65, £58.52
Comfortable and secure, Clarks Un Maui Strap trainers fasten with three velcro straps. A fuss-free alternative to traditional laces they’re ideal for running errands.
Clarks Hero trainers,
£75, £58.79
Part Brogue, part trainer the Hero is a happy middle ground. Perfect for those occasions where trainers are too casual yet Brogues feel too much.