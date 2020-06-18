The BAME fashion influencers inspiring our wardrobes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In the past few weeks, you may have seen a call out to #DiversifyYourFeed on Instagram, in a bit to highlight different accounts to the ones that fill your feed already.

Sophie, of the @officialmillennialblack put it simply, ‘If the people on your fee all look the same, have had similar experiences, and have the same views as each other (and you) you’re missing out on the diversity of thought that comes from different lived experiences. Having your thoughts and beliefs reinforced and amplified back to you is easy, it’s comfortable. And it’s a terrible way to learn. Get uncomfortable. Keep on Learning.’

I will hold my hands up and admit that in the past my feed has not been very diverse, and posts from the same influencers, who looked like me, have come up on my feed time and time again. I followed them because I loved their style, or felt it was similar to mine, without ever thinking about it.

I still love their content, but I’ve discovered so many more stylish accounts in the past few weeks, some of which I highlight in a round-up of the best black fashion influencer accounts.

UK-based American blogger Nicole Ocran also explained this beautifully, by posting the following: ‘Thank you for joining if you’re here to diversify your feed. I can’t stress how important this is as the algorithm is inherently racist. A quick tap over to your explore page will make you see that as plain as day. ⁣

It serves you only what you like, save and comment on. So as you follow all of these new Black creators, creatives, educators and advocates make sure you engage with them and their lives and show that while diversifying your feed is great – learning and interacting is also important.’

With that in mind, I thought I would share some incredible BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) fashion influencers, some that I’ve been following for a few years, others that I’ve discovered thanks to the #DiversifyYourFeed hashtag.

Paola Mathé from Finding Paola

Zeena Shah from Heart Zeena

Marta Lungo from The Style Thesaurus

Monikh Dale

Trishna Goklani

Claire Most

Ciinderella Balthazar

Bella Thomas

Chiara Perera from Chiara’s Atelier

Shini Park

Jessica Torres

Asia Jackson

Eva Chen

Soraya De Carvalho from Style Is My Thing

Gavyn Taylor

Soraya Bakhtiar

Amira from Modest Mira

Jiawa Liu of Beigerenegade

Yasmine Simone of Enimsay

Masoom Minawala

Sebinaah

Susie Lau from Susie Bubble

Gina from Gina Goes To

Aleali May

Elaine Welteroth

Anum Bashir from Desert Mannequin