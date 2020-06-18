Trending:

The BAME fashion influencers inspiring our wardrobes

    • In the past few weeks, you may have seen a call out to #DiversifyYourFeed on Instagram, in a bit to highlight different accounts to the ones that fill your feed already.

    Sophie, of the @officialmillennialblack put it simply, ‘If the people on your fee all look the same, have had similar experiences, and have the same views as each other (and you) you’re missing out on the diversity of thought that comes from different lived experiences. Having your thoughts and beliefs reinforced and amplified back to you is easy, it’s comfortable. And it’s a terrible way to learn. Get uncomfortable. Keep on Learning.’

    I will hold my hands up and admit that in the past my feed has not been very diverse, and posts from the same influencers, who looked like me, have come up on my feed time and time again. I followed them because I loved their style, or felt it was similar to mine, without ever thinking about it.

    I still love their content, but I’ve discovered so many more stylish accounts in the past few weeks, some of which I highlight in a round-up of the best black fashion influencer accounts.

    UK-based American blogger Nicole Ocran also explained this beautifully, by posting the following: ‘Thank you for joining if you’re here to diversify your feed. I can’t stress how important this is as the algorithm is inherently racist. A quick tap over to your explore page will make you see that as plain as day. ⁣
    It serves you only what you like, save and comment on. So as you follow all of these new Black creators, creatives, educators and advocates make sure you engage with them and their lives and show that while diversifying your feed is great – learning and interacting is also important.’

    With that in mind, I thought I would share some incredible BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) fashion influencers, some that I’ve been following for a few years, others that I’ve discovered thanks to the #DiversifyYourFeed hashtag.

    Paola Mathé from Finding Paola

    View this post on Instagram

    Let's keep talking about wearable art and black owned companies, shall we? For this "showing up to the pool party uninvited" casual look, I'm wearing these unbelievably flowy, sheer @fenoel pants. I have about five pieces from this designer and she never disappoints. My dream outfit from the brand was the "Oshun Kaftan". I recently went on the site for it, and it's no longer available. I'm still terribly heartbroken about it. These pants were initially purchased for a vacation to Hawaii my husband and I were planning to go on in March (which was cancelled), and now they will be in my closet for the days I want my pants to speak louder than my personality. You know what they say… The bigger the pants… They don't say anything about big pants. But what do you think? And where would you wear these? #FindingPaola

    A post shared by Paola "Pao Pao" Mathé 🇭🇹 (@findingpaola) on

    Zeena Shah from Heart Zeena

    Marta Lungo from The Style Thesaurus

    Monikh Dale

    View this post on Instagram

    Today in @threegraces *gift 🍐

    A post shared by Monikh Dale (@monikh) on

    Trishna Goklani

    Claire Most

    Ciinderella Balthazar

    View this post on Instagram

    I just read this and I had to share it as it resonates strongly with what all I believe in: “People too often label others ‘beautiful’ for superficial reasons while overlooking those who demonstrate inner beauty: Unconditional Love & Kindness. This is because these qualities are, sadly, not interesting to people who pursue superficial successes.” . Today I feel beautiful because I have fully embraced who I am inside and outside. I have not changed for others, I have changed for myself: eating healthy, meditating, treating my skin and hair with the most natural ingredients & fabrics nature has given us, be kind to others including people I know and don’t know. Our charisma becomes so much stronger when we are ourselves and trust me this is what people are attracted to. Polish yourself not for them, only for you so that the day that you are looking back you can say, I’m proud of who I am today and I have no regrets. C. x 💜 . . 📸 @mathiaslefevrephotography . . #CiinderellaBalthazar #Wednesday #WednesdayWisdom #LoveYourself #Words #Thoughts #London #LondonSinger #Musician #InnerBeauty

    A post shared by ▪️CIINDERELLA BALTHAZAR▪️ (@ciinderellabalthazar) on

    Bella Thomas

    View this post on Instagram

    First light with @_yanyanchan 💛

    A post shared by @ bellathomas on

    Chiara Perera from Chiara’s Atelier

    View this post on Instagram

    Big sleeve energy 😏

    A post shared by Chiara Perera (@chiarasatelier) on

    Shini Park

    View this post on Instagram

    Hands up if you also have half a pedicure left

    A post shared by Shini Park (@shini.park) on

    Jessica Torres

    Asia Jackson

    View this post on Instagram

    *watches saturday night fever once*

    A post shared by ASIA JACKSON (@aasian) on

    Eva Chen

    Soraya De Carvalho from Style Is My Thing

    Gavyn Taylor

    Soraya Bakhtiar

    Amira from Modest Mira

    Jiawa Liu of Beigerenegade

    Yasmine Simone of Enimsay

    Masoom Minawala

    Sebinaah

    Susie Lau from Susie Bubble

    Gina from Gina Goes To

    Aleali May

    Elaine Welteroth

    View this post on Instagram

    Last day braving the outside world until #corona calms down—might as well make it fashion💥. . This was my first ever “digital fireside,” which felt like a glimpse into the future. While many meetings, public gatherings, and speaking engagements are cancelling in the midst of a global pandemic we still know so little about, I want to shout out my queen-bosslady-goals @nadastir and my friends at @facebook for pivoting quickly and smartly utilizing technology to safely convene global communities online. . It’s so important we don’t forget that even in a necessary moment of #socialdistancing we still need each other. And on that note, SWIPE to see the necessary precautions I’m taking to continue hugging and loving on my people. . Thank you @alanawrightmakeup for always being one of my favorite ride-or-die humans, a consummate professional, and for showing up for me in full-on #Contagion uniform. Because we ain’t playing around with this #Rona!!! 😷😳😂

    A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on

    Anum Bashir from Desert Mannequin

    View this post on Instagram

    Guess the temperature! 🔥

    A post shared by Anum Bashir (@desertmannequin) on

