Meghan Markle’s favourite brand is having a sale

Hello Black Friday! Hello Anine Bing sale!
Latest Stories
When it comes to iconic looks of The Duchess of Sussex. We think the monochrome striped trousers she wore to the history-making backyard (socially distanced) talk with Gloria Steinem are pretty high up there. Designed by Marie Claire favourite Anine Bing, the labels signature minimal aesthetic has garnered quite a cult following.
So, when we heard that the labels celebrating Black Friday with an incredible up-to 70% off we had to share what we immediately added to our baskets with you.
From Anine Bing’s classic tees to their signature blazers and boots. Here are the best pieces to shop in the Anine Bing sale…
Loren boots,
£446, £249
White boots are a staple in our Editor’s wardrobes. A fuss-free way to instantly elevate your everyday denim. Style yours with everything from tailoring to midi dresses.
Greyson sweater,
£267, £133
Spun from a rich wool-Alpaca blend this oversized jumper is ideal for the festive season. A chic alternative to a Christmas jumper, wear yours with faux leather trousers.
Ryan trousers,
£222, £133
Shop the pair of Anine Bing trousers Meghan Markle wore for less. With almost £100 off this chic striped style. Finish your look with the matching blazer.
Kaiden dress,
£312, £160
I love the rich camel hue of this utilitarian-inspired dress. Detailed with multiple flap-pockets that are perfect for securely stowing your bank card and phone when you want to be hands-free.