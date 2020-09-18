Window on the (fashion) world – how Amazon Fashion and the British Fashion Council are showing support this LFW

A new digital shopfront shining a light on small- to medium-sized UK fashion brands is just one of the ways Amazon Fashion is lending the industry a hand

As the (*shudder*) ‘new normal’ settles into what is looking to be simply the ‘normal’ for some time to come, we’re all looking at ways to adapt – and this month’s forthcoming London Fashion Week is a perfect example.

LFW S/S21’s forthcoming hybrid digital/physical showcase demonstrates just how quick our brilliantly creative fashion industry is at responding to the demands imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. But for all the fierce fashion spirit that champions, no one’s pretending this has been anything but a hugely challenging time all round.

The UK fashion industry is just one of many that has been hugely impacted by the fallout of the crisis – and, like so many others is going to be for some time to come. So it’s heartening to see how brands and businesses are coming together to show support and lend a hand.

In this spirit, Amazon Fashion has partnered with the British Fashion Council to give a boost to small and medium-sized independent fashion businesses affected.

Amazon Fashion x London Fashion Week is a digital storefront featuring a curated selection of various designer collections (new and archival) that aims to bring the featured brands to the wider attention of Amazon Fashion’s European audience – and it’s a pretty impressive line-up as we are sure you’ll agree (see below for our pick from the collections).

The event is part of a wider initiative called Amazon Fashion Connects, where Amazon Fashion is teaming up with a number of key industry partners, providing resources and infrastructure to show its support for both budding and established designers across Europe, giving customers the chance to champion and shop from the best local fashion talent.

So head over to show your support. And while you’re there, don’t forget to pick up a pack of Great British Designer face coverings from Bags of Ethics. The collection of reusable, non-medical face masks is created in association with the British Fashion Council and features designs from Rixo and Mulberry among others, with all profits going to charity.

Preen

Known for striking silhouettes and powerful prints, LFW isn’t LFW without this idiosyncratic fashion-forward stalwart

Grenson

If there’s any such thing as a hipster heritage brand, this is it. 150 years of British shoemaking tradition with a thoroughly modern twist. And all lovingly handmade in the UK.

De La Vali

The epitome of very particular brand of boho-chic – all the laid-back style of the Balearics with a contemporary urban spin.

Kat Maconie

There are statement shoes – and then there are Kat Maconie statement shoes. Designer footwear in which to feel good about life.

Ponder.er

This brainchild of two former Central St Martins graduates for whom gender knows no bounds. Richly textured and creatively expressive – a perfect fit for this season’s gender-neutral LFW.

Discover the collections at amazon.co.uk/LondonFashionWeek