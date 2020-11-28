16 Arlington Cyber Monday: Channel Holly Willoughby with these feather-trimmed party dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

2020’s been a tough year for everyone and with parties still not possible, thanks to Covid. It’s like 16 Arlington knew we needed a little treat. So they’ve brightened up the weekend with an incredible up-to 50% off. Available this Cyber Monday and Cyber weekend at Net-a-Porter I had to share the best buys with you.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name you’ll absolutely recognise the brands signature styles. 16 Arlington is one of those minimalism meets maximalism brands that’s dresses are destined for a dance floor.

In lieu of dance floors, their light-catching sequins and fluffy feather-trimmed embellished dresses with bring a bit of sparkle to your work Christmas party zooms.

An A-list favourite Lily James (there’s 30% off the dress Lily wore) and Lena Dunham have both stepped out onto the red carpet in 16 Arlington’s statement styles. With ITV favourite Holly Willoughby even recently hinting at a festive project she was filming by sharing a photo of her in the labels bright red Billie dress. Trimmed with feathers at the arms and hem it truly embodies fun.

Channel Holly Willoughby’s look and shop these party dresses for half price this Cyber Monday…