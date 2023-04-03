Fashion's New Mood: The 10 looks set to influence your wardrobe this summer

For spring/summer 2023 (opens in new tab), it's all about having fun with dressing and the clothes you have in your wardrobe.

Whether it's taking your cue from dopamine dressing (opens in new tab)—embracing the feel-good quality of fashion by adopting a more is more approach—or leaning into minimalism by keeping things classic, this summer, harnessing the joyful side of dressing is a powerful tool.

From retro touches at Max Mara to colourful printed satin at Prada and colour clashing at Dries Van Noten to the elegance of lace at Chanel, our summer fashion shoot highlights the best SS23 looks from the very best in the game.

Photo: Thomas Babeau

Think clean lines and silhouettes with playful touches, like an oversized floppy hat. It's all in the detail too: why not layer up your arm candy or throw on a bold unabashedly out-there red lip?

RETRO RIVIERA Linen and cotton jumpsuit (£410 at Mytheresa), Max Mara (opens in new tab), Robert oversized-brim paper-blend hat (£355 at Selfridges), Max Mara (opens in new tab), bracelets stylist’s own

Photos: Thomas Babeau

When it comes to colour if you're looking to switch things up this season, take your cue from Sportmax and go big or go home. For the faint of heart, as entry-level colour play, why not try a pop of colour, say with your accessories, like these neon trainers from Lacoste? At the other end of the spectrum, the timelessness of this burnt umber shift by way of Hermés is just as chic as it is fashion-forward.

NEON CITY (left) Oversized jacket and straight pants in neoprene-like polyester, jersey shirt, Sportmax (opens in new tab), sneakers (£150), Lacoste (opens in new tab) TERRACOTTA (right) Silk georgette dress embroidered with leather sequins, Hermès (opens in new tab)

Photos: Thomas Babeau

Artistic impressions are an easy way to make your mark: soft abstractions and muted tones—as seen in the Prada palette—work well as separates or worn together as a real lesson in colour theory, and when you have such beautiful imagery, much like this Christian Dior coat, then you really don’t need much more.

ABSTRACT ART (left) Printed satin top (£1,650) (opens in new tab) and Printed satin midi-skirt with slit (£1,700) (opens in new tab), Prada. THE SECRET GARDEN (right) Cotton and linen coat, silk and cotton mesh dress, ring, boots, Christian Dior (opens in new tab)

Photo: Thomas Babeau

Make a statement with shiny leather and opt for pieces with considered proportions and flattering silhouette—this one is nipped in just so at the waist—to keep things elevated and cool.

SHINY, SHINY LEATHER Mixed leather stud button coat (£5,800), Louis Vuitton (opens in new tab)

Photos: Thomas Babeau

Having fun is the name of the game and elevated proportions and contrasting colours are the perfect way to do so. The humble shirt dress gets a makeover by way of Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and is a masterclass in playing with proportions. Back to head-to-toe colour, this expression by way of Anthony Vaccarello is the perfect example of why a yellow dress just works.

SHIRT EXPERIMENTATION (left) Long and asymmetrical nappa leather shirt dress (£5,450 at MatchesFashion) (opens in new tab) and sandals, Loewe. SLINKY JERSEY (right) Dress in jersey crepe voile (£3,150 at MyTheresa) (opens in new tab), sandals, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Thomas Babeau

It wouldn't be a spring/summer fashion story without some variation of florals. This time, though, things are kept distinctly futuristic with digitised painterly brush strokes covering every inch of fabric. Styling tip: Mix prints with contrasting colours for real impact.

BLOOMING HAPPY Blazer in viscose and cotton, silk top, Dries Van Noten (opens in new tab)

Photo: Thomas Babeau

Shape and silhouette are paramount to the success of an outfit. Lace, once relinquished to bridal boutiques—and your grandma's dressing table—has been reworked through a fashion-forward lens with clean and sharp cuts with simple contrasting detailing.

ETHEREAL GRACE Cotton lace and satin dress (£7,480), Chanel (opens in new tab)

Photographer: Thomas Babeau,

Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière,

Model: Andrea @ Mademoiselle,

Make-up: Phophie Mathias @ Wise & Talented,

Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies,

Photographer's Assistant: Soniyah Lawson,

Casting: V&Y