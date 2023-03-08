Eurovision 2023 hosts revealed - and everything else you need to know

Eurovision 2023 is fast approaching, with the annual international song contest set to take place in May.

The competition will run from 9 to 13 May, shortly after King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.

The five-day event, which is organised by the European Broadcasting Union, will see numerous singers from around the globe take part to be crowned champion.

Representatives from various countries will battle it out across three live shows, including the first heat being the semi final on 9 May, second semi final to take place on 11 May, culminating in the grand final on 13 May.

Eurovision will take place in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for the showcase this spring, which will mark the ninth time it has been hosted in the UK.

But that's not all.

There has been speculation over who will host this year's Eurovision song contest, and it has finally been confirmed.

Presenter Graham Norton, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham and singer Alesha Dixon will be hosting the event.

There will also be a selection of additional correspondent's too.

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko is set to be the Eurovision correspondent in Liverpool, and will appear in segments during the live show to comment from Ukraine's commentary box.

Timur and Sam Quek will join forces to helm the Eurovision live stream on the official YouTube channel.

Graham and Mel Giedroyc will alternate on the night of the grand final to provide live commentary from the box for those watching from home.

While radio presenter and DJs, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, will also provide entertaining commentary for the event.

A special commentary will also be provided by former Brookside star Claire Sweeney for BBC Radio Merseyside.

The Eurovision's official Twitter account announced the news alongside a campaign imagery of the group of hosts, which read: "Say hello and привіт to our #Eurovision2023 family! Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Rylan, Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Timur Miroshnychenko and Sam Quek."

There have been some iconic Eurovision moments over the years, (opens in new tab)and we are eager to see what this year has in store.

Say hello and привіт to our #Eurovision2023 family! 🤩Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Rylan, Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Timur Miroshnychenko and Sam Quek ✨Read more here: https://t.co/NyBgKL7TLd pic.twitter.com/sIELbSuVvnFebruary 22, 2023 See more

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision 2023 will span across a few days from 9 to 13 May.

During this time there will be two semi finals to whittle down the competitors, before the final will take place on 13 May in Liverpool Arena, Liverpool.

Where is Eurovision 2023 being held?

The Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool, or to be specific, the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool.

Last year Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest, but are unable to host this year due to the ongoing war against Russia.

As a result the location has had to change, and will take place in the popular city in the UK.

This will mark the ninth time the Eurovision has been held in the UK.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2023?

There are a number of hosts presenting this years Eurovision Song Contest, including Graham Norton, The Hardkiss frontwoman Julia Sania, actress Hannah Waddingham, and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision correspondent in Liverpool, and will partner with Sam Quek to provide commentary on the Eurovision's official YouTube channel.

On the evening of the grand final, Graham and Mel Giedroyc will provide commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

While Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will also be on hand to provide witty entertainment.

Actress Claire Sweeney will also be taking on the role of commentator for BBC Radio Merseyside.

Graham's return as host may come as no surprise for some, as he has been providing commentary on the contest since 2009 - over 10 years.

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2023?

It has yet to be confirmed who will be representing Great Britain in this years Eurovision Song Contest.

However, there are reports the music management and production company TaP are on the hunt to find a potential winning act, after Sam Ryder proved to be hugely popular last year.

What are the Eurovision's rules?

Eurovision has strict rules for bands and soloists to follow when performing.

The song must be an original track and no longer than three minutes, and it must be live, which we'd assume was a given.

Finally, "no more than six performers can take to the stage during any one performance" according to the official Eurovision website.

After each performance each country will award the artist points, from 1 to 12, with 12 being the highest.

Who has won the Eurovision most?

It may come as a pleasant surprise for some to learn Ireland is the country, which has won the Eurovision the most.

Ireland has been crowned champions seven times, while Sweden has won six times, and Luxembourg, France, the UK, and the Netherlands have all been victorious five times over the years.

How to watch Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision's grand final on 13 May will be able to be viewed IRL, if you are fortunate enough to secure tickets or on the TV.

Keen viewers, who have missed out on tickets, can tune into BBC One or BBC iPlayer, as well as Eurovision's official YouTube channel for insider titbits.