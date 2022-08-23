TV boss apologises to Emilia Clarke over hurtful comments about her figure

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He called the actress "short and dumpy"

Celebrities may be used to criticism, but personal comments and body-shaming are a step too far.

This is exactly what happened to Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke earlier this week when a TV boss called her “short and dumpy”.

The man in question was Foxtel’s CEO Patrick Delany, who, at the premiere of House of Dragons, commented on her appearance. Talking about his first impressions of Game of Thrones, during a speech at Sydney’s Opera House, he said: “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'”

According to the studio his comments were supposed to be humorous, but those in attendance didn’t see the joke. Crikey magazine reported that spectators were taken aback by his comments, with one claiming: “It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.”

While another attendee admitted: “There was a bit of a gasp.”

Since the comments, fans of the actress have called for the TV boss to apologise, and he’s now issued a statement, claiming his comments were “misunderstood”.

Reiterating that what he said was made in a light-hearted tone Delany issued a statement, via the studio, which said, “The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film.”

“On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence.”

The Last Christmas actress has yet to respond to the Australian CEO’s comments, but we’re sure she’s too busy to even have heard what he said in the first place. The London-born actress is set to star in a handful of films – including animation-based The Amazing Maurice, due to be released this December.

While Emilia will also star as a new parent in The Pod Generation, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor next year and the highly anticipated Marvel mini-series Secret Invasion.