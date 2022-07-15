Regé-Jean Page has something to say to those who body-shamed Florence Pugh

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"When the boys are out of line, have a word."

Regé-Jean Page first stole our hearts as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Bridgerton, and now he’s gone up even further in our estimations.

Sharing Florence Pugh’s Instagram post on his stories, Regé-Jean urged his male followers to be allies and call out behaviour that’s “out of line.”

According to Page Six, the British actor shared the following powerful words on his Instagram story:

“Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word. The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.”

British actress Florence Pugh addressed the abusive comments of body-shamers earlier this week. It came after the 26-year-old star had shared images of her wearing a sheer pink Valentino gown where her breasts and nipples were visible.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Noting the barrage of critical comments sent her way, Florence posted on her Instagram profile that she was well aware the dress would elicit a reaction. What she was more surprised by, she notes, is “how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Offering up some advice to those who criticised her outfit and breast size, Florence said: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

In her famed speech marking the launch of the United Nation’s HeForShe campaign, Emma Watson called on men to help end gender inequality. She said: “Men – I would like to take this opportunity to extend your formal invitation. Gender equality is your issue too.”

In a similar vein, to tackle sexist abuse, men are also needed to call it out. A striking campaign launched recently by EE ahead of the UEFA Women’s European Championships strongly highlights the role of men to act as an ally to women. It positions sexist abuse as an issue that men need to solve, with the advert slogan stating: ‘Not Her Problem’.

It would seem Regé-Jean is firmly on the same page and we love to see it.