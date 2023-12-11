Squid Game: The Challenge season two is confirmed - and here's how you can apply

Squid Game: The Challenge has been confirmed for a second season and showrunners are looking for the next set of players that will be in with a chance of winning the huge sum of $4.56 million (roughly £3.55 million).

Squid Game: The Challenge is the dystopian game show that came out of nowhere and had us completely hooked. Inspired by the hugely popular Korean drama Squid Game, the gameshow version followed a similar format of players testing their wits against each other with creepy childhood puzzles - but this time, the game was real.

Warning: the below contains the winner of the first series, so if you haven't seen it yet look away now.

The show saw 456 contestants compete in a series of games and tests, both physical and mental, including the infamous red light, green light race and the glass bridge challenge.

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge landed on Netflix on Thursday 7th December and saw Mai claim the top prize of $4.56 million (the biggest-ever cash prize in gameshow history). Mai has vowed to spend the Squid Games prize money on helping others and an elaborate Ralph Lauren gown.

With the overwhelming popularity of series one, viewers are already craving a second season. And the good news is, it's already confirmed, with producers capitalising on its success.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series in a statement.

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Squid Game: The Challenge has been Netflix's leading show for the past fortnight, with 20.5 million views in its launch week and 11.4 million in its second week.

And that's not all - we've also got the original Squid Game drama's return to look forward to. The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-yeuk, previously confirmed that the drama show (which is Netflix's most popular programme of all time) will be back for a second season.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he told the Associated Press (via The Independent). “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say: there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now.”

How to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge season two

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fancy winning $4.56 million? This is how you can apply to be in the next series of Squid Game: The Challenge. To be in with a chance of winning the prize money, head to the official Squid Game: The Challenge casting website here.

You'll then be directed depending on your location (US, UK, or globally if you're outside these countries).

There's no deadline for applications as of yet, but due to the huge success of the show, we reckon the competition is going to be pretty fierce. Good luck!