Ukraine’s President Zelensky gave a powerful speech at the Grammys

The Grammys kicked off last night, with A listers gathering at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the very best in music. As well as some epic red carpet looks – ahem, all eyes on you Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X – there were some brilliant moments throughout the show, whether it was Donatella Versace styling Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion on stage, or Doja Cat revealing she almost didn’t have time to collect her award because she needed a wee. Lol.

However, one of the most poignant and touching moments came when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a virtual appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and urged the world to ‘tell our story’.

In a pre-recorded speech, taped in a bunker in Kyiv, he spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said: ‘The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.

‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.

‘We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound. On our land we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.’

Singer John Legend then performed, joined by dancers wearing the colours of the Ukraine flag as well as musicians, singers and poets from the country.