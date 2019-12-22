These secret codes let you access all the Netflix Christmas movies and TV shows in one place

In need of a festive fix?

If you’re mad about Christmas, then binge-watching festive films is probably one of your favourite bits about the holidays.

While this film was officially voted the best Christmas movie of all time, everyone has their personal favourite. A quick ask around my nearest and dearest would tout Miracle on 34th Street, The Muppet’s Christmas Carol, The Santa Clause and Arthur Christmas as being the best of the best.

If you fancy getting a Christmas movie session in before the big day, we have some great Netflix-related news that’ll make finding films a whole lot easier. The streaming platform has a bunch of codes for hidden festive TV and film categories. Hurrah!

So where do you find these all-important codes, we hear you ask? Fortunately for you, we have the lot of them right here, thanks to The Sun and What’s on Netflix.

Simply log in to Netflix, paste the URL www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and paste one of the codes below at the end of the link after the last forward slash.

Browse the list of codes below and, when you’re done here, be sure to check out our definitive ranking of the Netflix Christmas movies. Happy binge-watching!

Netflix Christmas movies codes



Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Romantic Christmas Films – 394527

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Christmas Movies based on Books – 1395695

Heartfelt Christmas Films – 1394529

Netflix Christmas TV show codes

British Chrismas TV Shows – 1395085

Chrismas Kids’ TV – 1395702

Feel-good Christmas TV Shows – 1431008

Goofy Christmas TV Shows – 1431009

Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700

Christmas Made-for-TV Movies – 1395701