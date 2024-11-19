Hot Frosty is the 'sexy snowman' drama that's about to become your latest Netflix obsession

Hot Frosty is Netflix' latest Christmas film triumph, and we just know you're going to be obsessed. The film has been affectionately dubbed a "sexy snowman drama" in reference to its wacky plot, and that's definitely enough to get us racing to the streaming platform. So if you came here for all the details, you'd better keep reading.

Who are the stars of Hot Frosty on Netflix?

Hot Frosty stars Lacey Chabert - aka THE Gretchen Wieners - as Kathy. You may also know Lacey from her years-long stint as one of the Hallmark Channel's biggest stars. In the film, Lacey's character's love interest is played by Dustin Milligan, who was hot vet Ted in Schitt's Creek. You'll also recognise Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause as Jan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Craig Robinson as the overzealous town sheriff, and his former costar from that show, Joe Lo Truglio.

And another thing: there's technically a Lindsay Lohan cameo in the film as well, although it's actually a scene from her movie Falling for Christmas playing on the TV, to which Kathy remarks that Lindsay looks remarkably like someone she went to high school with. Mean Girls inception!

Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is Hot Frosty on Netflix about?

Dustin plays Jack, an actual snowman who is brought to life after Kathy unknowingly places a magical scarf around his neck. Similarly to the 2019 Netflix Christmas film The Knight Before Christmas, starring Vanessa Hudgens, the love interest is transported into a totally new life and is absolutely clueless as to how anything in Kathy's world works. Ensue hilarious mishaps and steamy romance, as Jack helps mend Kathy's heartbreak over her husband's death.

What do the critics have to say about Hot Frosty?

Put simply, everyone loves Hot Frosty, which hit Netflix on 13 November. As pointed out by Metro, it has earned a score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out this season's other super hot movie Gladiator II, which received just 75%. And the fans are just as enthused by the whole situation.

One X user wrote: "This year's crop of Netflix christmas movies is impeccable. There's a movie in an alternate timeline where Pentatonix is the most popular live act among Black Americans, and a movie called Hot Frosty which is basically the story of frosty the snowman but if he was hot."

Writer Kat Pettibone commented: "It’s real. It’s perfect. Please watch it."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And another viewer said: "#HotFrosty is so unhinged. They even make A Christmas Prince and Mean Girls reference"

Why did Lacey Chabert leave Hallmark for Netflix?

Though Lacey was a star in many a Hallmark Channel Christmas film over the years, there has been a bit of drama with that over the past few months with claims of ageism. This is ostensibly why the actress made the leap to Netflix instead.

"I think it’s important that we have the opportunity to tell all of our stories through every phase of life," Lacey said on that point in an interview with Variety earlier this month. "I have so much that I hope to share with my audience. Now I’m a mother, and it’s the experience of raising a daughter. It’s so important to me to portray characters that she, as a younger generation, can also look up to and learn from. And with everything I do, I try to put as much of my authentic heart into it as I can."

Hot Frosty is available to stream now on Netflix. Enjoy!