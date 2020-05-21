This is how much the Disney castles would cost in real life

Buying your first home is no easy feat – especially when you consider this is the average wage required get on the property ladder, and if you’re wondering where you’ll get the most out of your money you may want to have a look at the cheapest places to live in the UK.

While the dream of buying your perfect home might have been put on hold as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak, there’s news that the housing market is set to restart with viewings and valuations.

In light of this, Mojo Mortgages valued properties of six well-known Disney homes to work out just how much they would cost the average person in real life.

Clue: you might, might, be able to afford just one of them.

Although the Disney princesses never had to worry about finding a house deposit during a pandemic, it’s very interesting to see how they fare in terms of their property portfolio.

So which castles, cottages and palaces come out on top?

Well, the Sultan’s Palace in Aladdin would cost an eye watering £800 million, based on the price of similar properties for sale in India combined with the cost of the current value of the Taj Mahal, which the design was loosely based on. It includes 12 towers, a throne room, walled gardens, lair and dungeons set over two floors, and if you wanted to put down a deposit you’d have to find a spare £80 million knocking around in your bank account.

Next up is the Beast’s enchanted castle from Beauty and the Beast. The enchanted castle was valued at £30 million, and boasts 60 rooms as well as a beautiful ballroom. Oh, and let’s not forget the most epic library of all time. There’s also 90 acres of private parklands and woods, as well as the staff. It is said to be inspired by the Chateau De Chambord in Loir-Et-Cher, France.

Firmly in the middle sits the King’s castle from Cinderella. With a fairly reasonable price tag compared to the previous properties, it would set you back £15 million and features 27 white towers, a private moat and a wedding chapel. Apparently, it was inspired by Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria.

Following just behind it is Elsa and Anna’s digs, Arendell Castle from Frozen. With unrivalled harbour views, this private gated castle is set in a beautiful location with some of the most stunning grounds you could ever imagine, but for this you’ll have to fork out £12m. The castle’s setting, which is based on a real town in the Norwegian town of Arendal, features a bridge that allows its owners to easily connect to the main town, and, has a number of rooms, including a ballroom, a great hall and even a library. Outdoor space is just as extensive with a courtyard and stables just some of its key features.

For £10 million, you could potentially purchase Prince Eric’s castle from The Little Mermaid. This cliffside castle offers unrivalled sea views and direct access to the beach. Many coastal properties attract seven figure values and this one could sell for more thanks to its three floors, many balconies and a private docking area. In the film, Prince Eric’s castle has at least 10 rooms, including a grand ball room, dining hall and main hall.

Finally, it’s the Dwarves cottage from Snow White. At £275k, it sounds like an absolute bargain after reading the above numbers. A two-bedroom cottage in the enchanted forest, it boasts easy access to the main road. A bonus. It’s also detached, surrounded by nature and, obviously, wildlife.

So there you have it. Better get saving if you want that fairytale ending.