The Buying London estate agents' net worths will make your eyes water

Buying London - the British cousin of Selling Sunset - has won a legion of fans and equally as many critics since it landed on Netflix in May. The show, which sees property tycoon Daniel Daggers and his DDRE Global employees selling some of the most luxurious homes in the capital, has hooked viewers thanks to it's smattering of flashy cars, reality TV drama and messy love triangles, all set to a backdrop of unimaginably expensive houses. Despite landing itself some (now viral) zero star reviews, for some viewers Buying London is pure property escapism - peppered with rich people arguing.

And while the DDRE clients with their multi-million pound homes are undoubtedly very, very rich, what are the Buying London agents net worths? According to various reports, Daniel Daggers' team - including Lauren Christy, Rosi Walden, Oli Hamilton, Rasa Bagdonaviciute, Juliana Ardenius and Reme Urubusi - are estate agent millionaires in their own right.

Buying London agents net worth

So how much are the Buying London agents worth in real life? Well, the answers might surprise you. Take a look...

Daniel Daggers net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Daniel Daggers started DDRE Global in 2020 and throughout his career he has reportedly sold £5 billion worth of property - including the capital's most expensive property sale back in 2019, a mansion overlooking St James' Park (which sold for an eye-watering £95 million). But how much is he worth? While Daniel Daggers' net worth hasn't been publicised, some reports have suggested that it is north of £100 million.

Rosi Walden net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Rosi, who you may recognise from her Made In Chelsea days, has worked in a number of different industries before landing at DDRE Global. She graduated in 2017 before studying Law, and went on to work at prestigious fine art auctioneers Sotheby's. After a brief reality TV stint in 2019, she moved into property before joining the DDRE team in 2022. It has been reported that she has an estimated net worth of £4 million.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Rasa has quickly become a Buying London fan favourite, and it seems that she doesn't just have a bursting book of millionaire contacts - she is one herself. According to The Cinemaholic, Rasa has a net worth of around £3 million.

Oli Hamilton net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Oli is a self-professed 'posho' and is no stranger to hobnobbing with high net-worth individuals. He's no longer a 'party boy' by his own admission, but he did run his own firm before joining the DDRE team and is reported to be worth a whopping £15 million.

Juliana Ardenius net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Juliana's flirtation with Oli may have been a key storyline on Buying London, but when the cameras aren't rolling she's living a life of London luxury. However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for Juliana. In an interview before Buying London dropped on Netflix, she said that she was homeless before going on to build her own multi-million pound business. She is reportedly worth £2 million.

Lauren Christy net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

As one of the top-performing agents at DDRE, Lauren's net worth is pretty remarkable. Formerly working for an agency in South Africa, she now works alongside Daniel Daggers and sells eight-figure homes in the UK - meaning that those commission cheques will be rather favourable. According to reports, Lauren's net worth is estimated to be £11 million.

Reme Nicole Urubusi net worth

(Image credit: Netflix / Buying London)

Newcomer Reme is just 21 years old, but she's already making waves in the industry. Joining DDRE as Daniel's protégé, she has previously worked in PR and social media and has already amassed a net worth of £2 million according to The Tab.

Buying London is available to stream on Netflix now.