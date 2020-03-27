The best box sets to watch right now for the ultimate TV binge

Looking for your next Netflix obsession? Step right up

Now is as good a time as any to work your way through the best box sets that streaming services have to offer. Thanks to technology, it’s rare that we have to wait a whole week to tune in to the next instalment of our current TV addiction. (But when we do, you can bet we’re impatient as hell about it.)

That said, because we’re now so spoilt for choice we sometimes just. Can’t. Pick. One. That’s why we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of the best box sets ever for you to watch alone or during your next Netflix party screening.

Best box sets on Netflix

If you don’t have Netflix, now’s a great time to take out a subscription for arguably the world’s most popular subscription streaming service. Here’s a few of its highlights, box set-wise.

Stranger Things

Inspired by various 80s cult sci-fi shows and movies, Stranger Things takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Starring Winona Rider and some seriously talented child actors, the first series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. As his friends investigate, things start to get pretty creepy, in the supernatural way… Best not to watch this one alone at night time if you’re easily spooked.

Orange is the New Black

When Piper is sentenced to jail for drug-related money laundering 10 years earlier, she trades life with her fiancé for a minimum-security prison in Connecticut. Seven seasons and thousands of orange jumpsuits later and – well, you’ll obviously have to watch to find out how it all pans out. While Piper’s is the overarching storyline, each episode focuses on one of the many inmate’s personal lives and what, exactly, landed them behind bars. It’s addictive viewing.

Breaking Bad

Forcing everyone to question why your friend decided to study chemistry at university, Breaking Bad follows middle-aged high school teacher Walter White. After a lung cancer diagnosis leads to panic about his finances, he finds the most logical solution: manufacturing crystal meth one of his former students. In a camper van. Because nothing could go wrong there…

Jane the Virgin

A modern day telenovella, our story begins with a mix up at the doctor’s office when a young, Catholic, Latina woman – who also happens to be waiting ’til marriage – is artificially inseminated. Throw in a mysterious crime lord wreaking havoc in Miami, witty narrator and one big ass love triangle, and you get Jane the Virgin. It’s lighthearted and far-fetched (in the best way possible) and won’t be able to help yourself cracking a smile.

Best box sets on Sky

Not everyone is lucky enough to have access to Sky, but if you do, your pool of box set goldmines to choose from is even wider. Below are a few of the top picks that Sky Box Sets has to offer.

Game of Thrones

Set in the fantasy land of Westeros, Game of Thrones follows several families and their fight to sit on the infamous Iron Throne. It’s pretty violent at times and with a lot of nudity (sometimes there’s violence and nudity), but there’s a reason it’s got thousands of die-hard fans. All eight seasons are available to watch now, so you won’t have to wait years to find out how it all ends like they did.

True Blood

One for all the vampire lovers out there, True Blood is a kind of sultrier, sexier version of all the other supernatural teen dramas. Set in modern day Louisiana, our story begins when bartender Sookie – who, by the way, can read other people’s minds – discovers that vampires live in her town.

Best box sets on Now TV

Parks and Recreation

The brilliant Amy Poehler stars as a mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope, who works at the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana. Trying to improve her town by turning an abandoned construction site into a community park, Leslie attempts to navigate the politics in place, providing pure comedy gold. If you’re not on Now TV, this one’s also available on Amazon Prime.

The Mindy Project

Written by and starring the hilarious Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project follows a talented by slightly neurotic doctor on her quest to find true love in New York. Think of it as the modern-day, American version of Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Best box sets on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime doesn’t stop at next day delivery, folks. There’s a whole world of TV shows to binge out there.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The ultimate superhero in everyone’s book (or, er, TV), Buffy was a fast-moving series of quick witted one liners, high school friendships and improbably terrifying vampires. Whether you were all about Angel or more into Spike, Buffy was way ahead of its time – in everything except for the CGI, that is. And it’s worth watching for the ’90s hairstyles alone.

Grey’s Anatomy

If you like medical mysteries there’s House, comedy then you have Scrubs, but Grey’s Anatomy is probably the classic medical drama. Sure, you may wonder how on earth some of those things could happen to the same group of people but if you love drama, Grey’s really is dramatic television at its best. We’re now 16 seasons in, so this one will keep you busy a wee while. Shonda Rhimes is also the brain box behind Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Private Practice, just to give you a bit more food for thought.

