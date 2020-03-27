The best box sets to watch right now for the ultimate TV binge

Looking for your next Netflix obsession? Step right up
Now is as good a time as any to work your way through the best box sets that streaming services have to offer. Thanks to technology, it’s rare that we have to wait a whole week to tune in to the next instalment of our current TV addiction. (But when we do, you can bet we’re impatient as hell about it.)
That said, because we’re now so spoilt for choice we sometimes just. Can’t. Pick. One. That’s why we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of the best box sets ever for you to watch alone or during your next Netflix party screening.
And when you’re done here, be sure to check out our list of feel-good films – you know, just in case this list isn’t quite enough to be getting on with…
Best box sets on Netflix
If you don’t have Netflix, now’s a great time to take out a subscription for arguably the world’s most popular subscription streaming service. Here’s a few of its highlights, box set-wise.
Stranger Things
Inspired by various 80s cult sci-fi shows and movies, Stranger Things takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Starring Winona Rider and some seriously talented child actors, the first series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. As his friends investigate, things start to get pretty creepy, in the supernatural way… Best not to watch this one alone at night time if you’re easily spooked.
Orange is the New Black
When Piper is sentenced to jail for drug-related money laundering 10 years earlier, she trades life with her fiancé for a minimum-security prison in Connecticut. Seven seasons and thousands of orange jumpsuits later and – well, you’ll obviously have to watch to find out how it all pans out. While Piper’s is the overarching storyline, each episode focuses on one of the many inmate’s personal lives and what, exactly, landed them behind bars. It’s addictive viewing.
Breaking Bad
Forcing everyone to question why your friend decided to study chemistry at university, Breaking Bad follows middle-aged high school teacher Walter White. After a lung cancer diagnosis leads to panic about his finances, he finds the most logical solution: manufacturing crystal meth one of his former students. In a camper van. Because nothing could go wrong there…
Jane the Virgin
A modern day telenovella, our story begins with a mix up at the doctor’s office when a young, Catholic, Latina woman – who also happens to be waiting ’til marriage – is artificially inseminated. Throw in a mysterious crime lord wreaking havoc in Miami, witty narrator and one big ass love triangle, and you get Jane the Virgin. It’s lighthearted and far-fetched (in the best way possible) and won’t be able to help yourself cracking a smile.
Best box sets on Sky
Not everyone is lucky enough to have access to Sky, but if you do, your pool of box set goldmines to choose from is even wider. Below are a few of the top picks that Sky Box Sets has to offer.
Game of Thrones
Set in the fantasy land of Westeros, Game of Thrones follows several families and their fight to sit on the infamous Iron Throne. It’s pretty violent at times and with a lot of nudity (sometimes there’s violence and nudity), but there’s a reason it’s got thousands of die-hard fans. All eight seasons are available to watch now, so you won’t have to wait years to find out how it all ends like they did.
True Blood
One for all the vampire lovers out there, True Blood is a kind of sultrier, sexier version of all the other supernatural teen dramas. Set in modern day Louisiana, our story begins when bartender Sookie – who, by the way, can read other people’s minds – discovers that vampires live in her town.
Best box sets on Now TV
Parks and Recreation
The brilliant Amy Poehler stars as a mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope, who works at the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana. Trying to improve her town by turning an abandoned construction site into a community park, Leslie attempts to navigate the politics in place, providing pure comedy gold. If you’re not on Now TV, this one’s also available on Amazon Prime.
The Mindy Project
Written by and starring the hilarious Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project follows a talented by slightly neurotic doctor on her quest to find true love in New York. Think of it as the modern-day, American version of Bridget Jones’s Diary.
Best box sets on Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime doesn’t stop at next day delivery, folks. There’s a whole world of TV shows to binge out there.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
The ultimate superhero in everyone’s book (or, er, TV), Buffy was a fast-moving series of quick witted one liners, high school friendships and improbably terrifying vampires. Whether you were all about Angel or more into Spike, Buffy was way ahead of its time – in everything except for the CGI, that is. And it’s worth watching for the ’90s hairstyles alone.
Grey’s Anatomy
If you like medical mysteries there’s House, comedy then you have Scrubs, but Grey’s Anatomy is probably the classic medical drama. Sure, you may wonder how on earth some of those things could happen to the same group of people but if you love drama, Grey’s really is dramatic television at its best. We’re now 16 seasons in, so this one will keep you busy a wee while. Shonda Rhimes is also the brain box behind Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Private Practice, just to give you a bit more food for thought.
Sex and the City
Sex and the City never failed to get down to the nitty gritty. It put the many nuances of modern love, friendship and (of course) sex under the microscope and became one of the most defining sitcoms of the 90s as a result. Obviously, there was comedy too – Samantha's one-liners still get us every time. While we'll never quite understand how Carrie was supposed to have made a living off just one column a week, we're willing to overlook it for her fabulous wardrobe.
Available on: Sky Box Sets
Gossip Girl
Welcome to the Upper East Side, where gossip is rife. This is the pinnacle of teen drama, following the lives some of New York's most privileged teenagers; Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass and co. You'll be hooked on trying to work out Gossip Girl's identity as the gang's biggest secrets are published on her site. xoxo...
Available on: Netflix
Killing Eve
The brainchild of Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve follows an MI5 officer, Eve, and trained assassin slash psychopathic killer, Villanelle, in an obsessive game of cat and mouse that spans the globe. Prepare to be obsessed yourself.
Available on: BBC iPlayer
Downton Abbey
Over the course of six emotional seasons, Downton Abbey had us corset-hooked on the lives of the Crawley family and their staff. Weaving together 1920s and 30s history, family drama and a couple of pretty traumatic storylines, Downton is as good as period dramas get. Plus, it's scored Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and is beloved Stateside – proof that if you haven't seen it already, you need to catch up now. Especially as there's now a movie, too...
Available on: Now TV, Sky Box Sets
The Big Bang Theory
Based on a group of geeky physicist friends and their attractive neighbour, The Big Bang Theory is perfect easy viewing when you're tired after work. That doesn't mean it's not good though;
the series has some of the most memorable characters on TV (who doesn't secretly love Sheldon?) and its popularity is undeniable.
Available on: Netflix
Sherlock
There have been loads of Sherlock Holmes adaptations over the years, but this one starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as our favourite Baker Street boys has to be the best. Sure, there's only ever a few episodes per season, but the clever mix of the traditional tales with a modern setting make it worth the painfully long waits between each series.
Available on: Netflix, BBC iPlayer
Friends
The one where you watch it again and again and it never gets old. Friends is a simple premise – the lives of six friends living in New York – and that was the secret to its success. Its effects on popular culture have lasted 10+ years after its finale aired – it's probably the most quoted show in television history – and you'll laugh at the jokes time and time again.
Available on: Netflix
Mad Men
Following the fate of a New York advertising agency during the fifties and sixties, Mad Men is more like art than TV. Exceptional acting, unreal costumes and one of the most thought-provoking scripts on television make it loved by small-screen aficionados and discerning viewers alike.
Available on: Netflix
Absolutely Fabulous
Ten years of Edina and Patsy's outrageous behaviour wasn't enough to satisfy fans, so they made a comeback with a movie in 2016. So, what better excuse to rewatch the Ab Fab back catalogue? The cult series follows the self-obsessed BFFs drinking, snorting and blagging their way through their fashion careers, watched over by Eddie's ever-disapproving daughter Saffron.
Available on: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Now TV
Scrubs
A sitcom set in a hospital, Scrubs follows the lives of intern J.D. (John Dorian) and his friend and co-workers as they their lives inside and out of Sacred Heart Hospital. As well as funny storylines and some tear-jerking moments, you'll enjoy J.D.'s endless daydreams throughout the show. It's nothing short of hilarious.
Available on: Amazon Prime (to rent and buy)
Gilmore Girls
Categorically one of the most heartwarming, hilarious series to date, this is perfect hangover TV. Hunker on down under a duvet and travel to the Stars Hollow - a fictional sleepy town on the east coast of America - and follow the lives and loves of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. As a heads up, you'll want to stock up on junk food before starting this – there's a lot of eating involved.
Available on: Netflix
Homeland
Following CIA agent Carrie Mathison as she attempts to uncover a series of terror plots against the United States, this series is more nuanced than it sounds. Confronting PTSD, post-natal depression and mental health issues at the same time as a few (OK, a lot) of terrorist take-downs, it?s fast-paced, exciting and emotional.
Available on: Netflix
Scandal
The most unflappable person in PR, Olivia Pope knows how to make any scandal disappear. Which is probably why she's employed by the White House. With her team of 'white hats' on hand to help her get to the bottom of every bit of dodgy dealing in Washington (and a collection of beautiful long-stemmed wine glasses to help her when she goes home), she's exactly who we want to be when we grow up.
Available on: Amazon Prime (to rent and buy)
The Good Place
When Eleanor Shellstrop dies, due to an administrative error she ends up in the elite 'Good Place' despite living a morally questionable life. Starring Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil, the show follows Eleanor's afterlife as she tries to keep everyone else from finding out her past.
Available on: Netflix
You
When crushes get creepy; You follows bookstore assistant Joe as he develops a thing for college student Beck. Except, things get pretty sinister when his feelings turn to stalker-y obsession. Another one it's best not to watch alone if you're easily freaked.
Available on: Netflix
Big Little Lies
Adapted from the best selling book by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies follows a group of women in glamorous Monterey, California after a murder is committed. What led to the murder, who died and whodunnit? You'll have to watch to find out...
Available on: Sky Box Sets
The Office (US)
Controversial to some, but the US version of The Office is also brilliant. Beautifully awkward and incredibly heart-warming, it's laugh-out-loud hilarious - and you'll be quoting it for years to come.
Available on: Amazon Prime
Luther
Idris Elba plays Luther, a supercharged detective with the brain of Sherlock Holmes and the ruthlessness of – ach, we might as well admit it, there's nobody else quite like him. Determined to hunt down murderers in London, Luther pushes himself to the limit in order to catch them ? tracking them down and using all kinds of psychological torture to make them crack. And, if you haven't guessed, it's pretty intense.
Available on: BBC iPlayer, Netflix
How I Met Your Mother
Our protagonist, Ted Mosby, is telling his children the long old tale of how he met their mother – so long, in fact, that it spans nine seasons. We get to watch the whole story for ourselves, as each episode is a look back on his life with friends Marshall, Lily, Robin and Barney. It's hilarious (and yes, you do eventually discover the mother's identity).
Prison Break
After Michael Scofield's brother is convicted of a crime he didn't commit and put on death row, he decides the only way to get him out is to get in himself. After holding up a bank in a bid to get locked up alongside his sibling, so begins the most extreme attempt at escaping prison you'll ever see...
Available on: Netflix
New Girl
After going through a rough break-up, kooky Jess (a.k.a Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three single guys who together form a kind of dysfunctional family. Think of it like Friends for millennials, but with a modern-day Phoebe as the main character. Sold? We were.
Available on: Amazon Prime