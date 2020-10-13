These Smartwatches are discounted for 48 hours and you’re going to want to snap them up ASAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially upon us, running from 13-14 October, and so naturally we’re keeping our eyes peeled for some amazing lifestyle deals, among these being smartwatches.

Smartwatches have become a staple of millennial life – and from recording our step count and answering calls to receiving texts and emails on our wrists, we’ve forgotten what life is actually like without them.

While they are now considered a necessity, smartwatches are also extremely expensive, meaning that when there’s a good deal, the whole world tends to go for it.

As Amazon Prime Day hits, we can look forward to a two-day sale on Smartwatches – and with offerings from HUAWEI, Vigorun and Samsung to Ticwatch and KOSPET, they’re sure to go fast!

Shop the amazing deals below:

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch (Mint Green) – Was £159.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED HD touchscreen, with a 2-week battery life, GPS and GLONASS. Also expect 6 sports modes, 15 sports activities tracking and heart rate monitoring. The watch comes in Mint Green, Graphite Black, Icy White and Lava Red.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch (Graphite Black) – Was £159.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED HD touchscreen, with a 2-week battery life, GPS and GLONASS. Also expect 6 sports modes, 15 sports activities tracking and heart rate monitoring. The watch comes in Mint Green, Icy White, Graphite Black and Lava Red.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch (Lava Red) – Was £159.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED HD touchscreen, with a 2-week battery life, GPS and GLONASS. Also expect 6 sports modes, 15 sports activities tracking and heart rate monitoring. The watch comes in Mint Green, Icy White, Graphite Black and Lava Red.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch (Icy white) – Was £159.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED HD touchscreen, with a 2-week battery life, GPS and GLONASS. Also expect 6 sports modes, 15 sports activities tracking and heart rate monitoring. The watch comes in Icy White, Mint Green, Graphite Black and Lava Red.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 (42 mm) Smart Watch (Lake Cyan) – Was £179.99, now £97.50, Amazon.co.uk



The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Smart Watch features a 1.2 Inch AMOLED display, with a 3D glass screen and a 1-week battery life. It also includes GPS, 15 sport modes and real-time heart rate monitoring. This smartwatch comes in the colour-way, Lake Cyan.

Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Watch 42mm (Rose Gold) – Was £227.35, now £179, Amazon.co.uk



The Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Smartwatch comes in Rose Gold, with the 46mm model offering Samsung pay, a built-in GPS, Spotify, and of course Smart wellness, tracking up to 40 different exercises and monitoring heart rate and nutritional goals. It also has a 7 day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm (Black) – Was £162.92, now £139, Amazon.co.uk



Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active features a 40mm water resistant screen, giving you access to messages and music, as well as Intelligent fitness. We’re talking an on-board sensor tracking heart rate, a sleep monitor and a build-in GPS. Plus, a single charge will give you at least a 45-hour battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Silver – Was £160.40, now £139, Amazon.co.uk



Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active features a 40mm water resistant screen, giving you access to messages and music, as well as Intelligent fitness. We’re talking an on-board sensor tracking heart rate, a sleep monitor and a build-in GPS. Plus, a single charge will give you at least a 45-hour battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm (Midnight Black) – Was £238.60, now £179, Amazon.co.uk



The Samsung Galaxy Watch in Midnight Black features a 42mm screen, keeping you connected with notifications and calls. It also monitors activity, tracks your wellness routine and follows your route with a built-in GPS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 46mm (Silver) – Was £230.58, now £199, Amazon.co.uk



The Samsung Galaxy Watch in Silver features a 46mm screen, keeping you connected with notifications and calls. It also monitors activity, tracks your wellness routine and follows your route with the built-in GPS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smart Watch (Aqua Black) – Was £319, now £239, Amazon.co.uk



The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition comes in Aqua black, with an AMOLED display. It uses multiple sensors and real-time data to act as a wellness coach and sleep tracker, also monitoring heart rate and blood pressure.

Ticwatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch (Black) – Was £222.99, now £138.57, Amazon.co.uk



The Ticwatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch is water resistant, coming with a layered display, 1GB RAM and a long battery life. It also includes 24H heart rate monitoring, GPS and sleep tracking.

Ticwatch C2 Classic Smartwatch – Was £179.99, now £111.97, Amazon.co.uk



The Ticwatch C2 Classic Smartwatch comes with GPS, a heart-rate monitor, a Google Assistant and Google Pay – also featuring a stainless steel watch case and a genuine leather strap.

The Vigorun Smart Watch offers a colourful touch screen, fitness trackers, multiple sports modes, music control, a sleep monitor, sedentary reminders and a 10-day battery life.

The KOSPET Smart Watch features a 1.3 inch touch screen, with an ultra long battery life (60 days). Expect 10 sports modes, a fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor for men and women, and two straps.

The Smartwatches offers run until midnight on 14th October so you’ll need to act fast.

Happy Smartwatch shopping!