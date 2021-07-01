Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

Prince Harry’s wedding ring is just another example of how the royal makes his own rules, in a good way. You see his ring differs to other royal men’s in several subtle but meaningful ways.

First off, he’s opted for a brushed platinum ring, a modern band that is simple and has a slight matte finish to it. This is a bit of a departure from royal tradition, as both brides and grooms usually opt for wedding rings made from Welsh gold.

This tradition reportedly started with the Queen’s parents, and since then most royals have had bands made from the same nugget of gold from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine, Dolgellau, Wales.

He may well have paved the way for this cousin, as Princess Beatrice’s wedding ring was also created from a different metal.

Another reason Prince Harry’s wedding ring differs from other royal men’s, is that he actually wears one. Indeed, Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring, and neither does Prince Charles, who prefers to wear a signet ring on his pinky finger.

A palace aide at the time said of William, ‘He’s not one for jewellery. He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.’

And when you look at pictures of his brother Harry, you do notice he is often fiddling with his ring, a sign perhaps that he isn’t quite used to the band sitting there.

It’s thought he wanted to break with this tradition as a show of support and love to his wife, Meghan Markle, which we have to admit is very romantic indeed.

The Prince is partial to a bit of jewellery, always wearing his favourite bracelet, which he’s been photographed wearing as far back as 2001.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s thought he either bought it or received it as a gift during a trip to Africa with his brother and father, shortly after he lost his mother, Princess Diana.