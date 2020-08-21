Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: My ultimate summer playlist

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

To mark her 20th column, Mollie has put together the ultimate feel-good playlist

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

Hi guys! With this week marking my 20th column, I thought it would be fun to do a summer special and celebrate all those songs that get us ready for a bank holiday – and hopefully a BBQ or two! Get your factor 50 on, because these songs are going to heat up your day wherever you are…

Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams

From the first strum of the electric guitar, it’s impossible to not recognise the anthem that’s played at every university freshers ball, wedding and summer party… Mums, grandparents, and teenagers unite, because we can all appreciate this summer masterpiece.

Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

We called it, didn’t we? The minute we saw the chemistry between these two in the video last year it was clear they needed to ‘get a room’! Just a few weeks later it was revealed these two were an item, and the world went crazy for it. The 2019 Britney and Justin, perhaps? Hopefully we’ll be seeing them in matching double denim any day now…

Summertime – Sam Cooke

For those relaxed summer nights and something to certainly set a mood, look no further than the king of soul, Sam Cooke. Later covered by Ella Fitzgerald in 1968, this is a song that has been reworked over and over again, but for me, nothing beats the original.

We Found Love – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris

I remember when this was released back in 2011 and immediately loving everything about this track. The collaboration between Rihanna and Calvin was truly exciting and something for all pop fans to unite over! The polished sound with the contrast of the moody video was something I really loved and watched time and time again.

Crazy In Love – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z

One of the best music videos of all time – and the most iconic way to step out of a girl band and go at it alone – who could forget when Beyoncé dropped Crazy In Love alongside Jay Z? Hello, power couple!

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Not a song I recommend listening to when you’ve got an empty fridge or are craving a sweet drink! This little beauty from Harry Styles has sunshine and a holiday fruit buffet written all over it. I’ve got to be honest, I’ve never quite experienced a watermelon sugar high, but Harry, if that’s what you’re experiencing, I’ll trust you on this one.

Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

For something to put a smile on our faces, and purely because the Fresh Prince takes us straight back to the 90s, I had to include this song! Of course, nothing beats the actual show’s theme tune, but this definitely comes at in a close second.

Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston



How can you take on a song whereby the original is so adored, and still have such a huge success with it a second time round? By adding Kygo to it, that’s how. This perfectly updated dance song makes me want to sing along as loud as I can!

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Bieber had to make an appearance somewhere, didn’t he? Showing that he can do both pure and Latin pop, this song has summer written all over it… just don’t ask Bieber to translate the lyrics. You might have more luck on Google!

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

I love nothing more than hearing a big dance song and knowing it would also work just as well being stripped back on the piano. The lyrics in this song make me emotional – which I’m sure isn’t the feeling they were going for, but it’s a definite 10 out of 10 for me!

Señorita – Justin Timberlake

My second Señorita to make the list and, quite surprisingly, probably no longer the first one to spring to mind when you hear that word. Although if you’d tried telling the 12-year-old me that, I would never have believed you! This has to be one of the tracks that made naysayers from Timberlake’s boyband days suddenly realise they might’ve misjudged the curly-haired youngster, and gave him a second listen!

Who doesn’t love hearing all the boys in the room singing ‘It feels like something’s heating up, can I leave with you?’ And the ladies responding ‘I don’t know what I’m thinking ’bout really leaving with you’? This crowd participation is definitely something I’m here for!

Shotgun – George Ezra

Following on from Budapest was always going to be a tricky task, however Ezra had every single one of us singing along to this with his super pop melodies and distinctive vocals. This was a song that’s been sung by both my five-year-old nephew and stadiums full of football fans. Now that’s what you call a crossover hit!

California Gurls – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg

Firstly, going back to listen to this song I was surprised by the spelling of ‘gurls’ – but in my eyes Katy can do what she wants when a song is this good! This sound summed up 2010. with Katy very much cementing her title as the Queen of pop, and deservedly so with hits and videos like this.

Waves – Mr Probz, Robin Schulz

A slight change in direction here with some tropical house, but if you’d flown to Ibiza and hadn’t heard this in a bar I think you would have been very disappointed. It was the remix by Schulz that got this flying up the charts, and I think we’re all grateful for that.

Stuck In The Middle With You – Stealers Wheel

A song that probably gets butchered every Saturday night in a karaoke bar somewhere, but still a summer anthem nonetheless! One for a road trip or even a garden party, we all know the words to this one…

I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner with Seeb

When this song was first released it really stood out from everything else at the time. It was so descriptive and honestly, I was immediately drawn in by the vulnerability of Posner’s lyrics.

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

In his break from the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas and his then bandmates released this belter of a tune. It was a short-lived career before he reunited with his brothers, but I think it’s safe to say this was a definite success and a song with rather unique lyrics.

Rude – MAGIC!

What a great title, firstly! This mix of reggae and pop shot up the charts in 2014 with these amusing lyrics and summer vibes. This song instantly makes me think of all the holiday romances we’ve watched our friends have (and seen in romantic comedies!)

Party In The USA – Miley Cyrus

The song that transports you to Hollywood in three minutes flat! This is unsurprisingly a song that makes me want to immediately book a flight to LA. We have not only Miley to thank for that, but one of the UK’s biggest pop stars and the co-writer of this song, Jessie J.

Summer Nights – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

After disagreeing with my mum whether this song or You’re The One That I Want was the best song from Grease, the one thing we could agree on was that this was the summer anthem from the movie. The perfect duet that makes it impossible to not start re-enacting that iconic scene! I am however now sat here thinking that perhaps Hopelessly Devoted was the best song in the film. Oh, who knows, let’s just get the whole soundtrack on!

Thanks so much for reading Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe!