Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Little Fires Everywhere and my new go-to concealer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mollie King is back with another dose of positivity before the weekend

Oh hey, Friday! I’m so happy and excited to share some more treats with you this week.

If you’ve been in need of some upbeat anthems to dance around the kitchen to while unloading the dishwasher, a gripping TV show to take your mind off things, or just a good under-eye concealer to hide those dark circles, I’ve got you covered.

Let’s start with my biggest passion, music. Lyric listeners, these are for you…

Singles

This week I’m diving straight in with two new artists who are definitely worth tapping into – JC Stewart and Zoe Wees. Both come highly recommended by Brit Award winner Lewis Capaldi, and both know how to deliver a heartfelt power ballad. Sounding good already, isn’t it?

Northern Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart co-wrote a song with Capaldi for his debut album, something you can pick up on with tracks like Lying That You Love Me or his recent release I Need You To Hate Me. I’ve been supporting him for a while now on BBC Radio 1, and definitely think he’s got it in him to follow a similar path to Capaldi.

Next up is German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees, who’s shown that Capaldi’s approval is reciprocated by covering his music on her YouTube channel. Her debut single is called Control, and is one that really makes you want to sit back and listen to every word. You’ll love it!

Album

I think it’s safe to say we’ve all needed some Gaga action since her last album, Joanne, four years ago. With the new album Chromatica seeing collaborations with Elton John, Ariana Grande and K-Pop sensation Blackpink, it’s definitely one to blast at top volume when the neighbours have popped out!

Having worked with some of the biggest producers and writers in the world on this album, Gaga is back to her iconic Born This Way electro-pop mood and has the ability to lift us into a euphoric state. Just what the doctor ordered!

TV shows

This week it’s safe to say I’ve been down a Little Fires Everywhere rabbit hole, and I don’t want to come out! Released just last month, the Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington produced series has become the show I can’t wait to sit down and watch every night. If you weren’t already fan-girling over Witherspoon after Big Little Lies, and Washington with Scandal, it’s safe to say you’ll be inspired by these two leading ladies after watching this show.

Opening with Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elena’s house on fire, you want to find out more from the get-go. If you were a fan of Big Little Lies, I definitely recommend sitting down and switching off with this one. It’ll have you right on the edge of you sofa in no time!

Self care

I’m pretty sure you don’t need me to tell you how highly-rated Charlotte Tilbury’s products are, but this week I’ve been using her Magic Cream moisturiser and have to share with you what a fan I’ve become. If the name alone hasn’t already sold it to you, you have more willpower than I, but the response to this product in particular has been overwhelmingly positive.

I tend to be a little sceptical when new products promise the world – next we’ll be told our new eye mask can make us our morning coffee – but this product claims to rehydrate and plump your skin, and I think it’s safe to say it does. It also helps with dull, tired looking skin, which is definitely what I’m after following these months in lockdown. Hopefully Magic Cream will give you the same boost it has given me.

Make-up wise, I’ve recently been introduced to BECCA’s products and have been using their Under-Eye Brightening Corrector. I’m often awake as early as 4:30 or 5am when I’m presenting BBC Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show, so any hiding of under eye bags gets me more excited than it probably should.

This product feels and looks very lightweight, but still gets the job done well. Ideal! The pink tones counteract the blue hues that often come with dark circles, and help to brighten the area. You then have the option to follow on with a concealer – but in a rush during my 5am mornings, a little eye brightening is more than enough for me!

Thanks so much for reading this week’s Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe.