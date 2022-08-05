Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it’s kind of lovely.

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked about women in the world, and from her powerful fashion influence to her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess, she never fails to make headlines.

She has unsurprisingly made particular news this past few years in relation to the Sussex couple’s step down from the royal family, and their subsequent relocation to America. And following the Sussexes’ controversial tell-all interview, it is their relationship with the rest of the royal fold that gets the world talking the most, with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Queen makes particular headlines, with Her Majesty said to have made a noticeable effort with the Duchess since she joined the fold.

From inviting her to spend Christmas in Sandringham before she was officially a royal to allowing Meghan to accompany her on her personal train to Cheshire, the Queen appears to have a soft spot for the Duchess of Sussex.

This will have been particularly prevalent this week, as the Duchess celebrated her 41st birthday – a day that holds particular significance for The Queen.

Meghan Markle’s birthday is a special day for the monarch because it is the same day as the late Queen Mother’s birthday – an important date for Her Majesty.

We’re sure the monarch got in touch with the Sussexes to wish Meghan birthday greetings, and here’s hoping that they get together in person to celebrate soon.

Happy Birthday again to Meghan Markle!