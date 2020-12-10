John Mayer’s blunt comments about his break up with Jennifer Aniston have resurfaced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And ouch.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are often forgotten as one of the A-list couples of the noughties, dating from 2008 to 2009 after meeting at an Oscars party.

And while their break up was 11 years ago (yes, it really has been that long), John’s comments about their split have recently resurfaced.

Disclaimer – it’s very blunt.

The Freefallin’ singer not only announced to the world that he had broken up with the Friends star, but also made some very controversial comments about his ex in an interview with Playboy, where he seemed to suggest that Jennifer – who is eight years his senior – was too old for him.

‘I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last,’ the singer announced at the time. ‘In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.’

Ouch.

‘If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent, I’ll eat my fucking shoe,’ he later said of their different approaches to technology.

‘One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumour that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference.’

He continued: ‘The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction.’

‘He had to put that out there that he broke up with me,’ Jennifer explained in an interview with Vogue. ‘And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human.

‘And it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy,’ she went on to explain. ‘We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realise, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful.’

She continued: ‘There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.’

John seemed to agree in the end, asking the Playboy interviewer, ‘Have you ever loved somebody, loved her completely, but had to end the relationship for life reasons?’

Well, over a decade letter and the exes seem to be firm friends.

Move over Gwyneth – Jen knows how to consciously uncouple.