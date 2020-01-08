The Love Island winter cast is here and we’re all over it

Latest Stories
As the nation settles into a month of sobriety and London’s weather declines ever further into a cloud of grey smog, it’s about time we were all given something to look forward to at the end of a long shift in the office. Cue, Love Island Winter edition.
With the return of bubbling romance – and dare we say it, cattiness and heartbreak – this new season is promising to be “the hottest one yet.” Be prepared for the show’s first ever set of twins, a celeb’s sister and a whole lot more abs, tans and half naked bodies.
The show goes live January 12th.
Here’s a full list of this year’s gang:
Shaughna Phillips
Age: 25
Occupation: Democratic Services Officer
Hometown: London
What should we expect?
“I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."
Mike Boeteng
Age: 24
Occupation: Police officer
Hometown: London
What should we expect?
“My charm and my character. I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak to a girl and connect with her.”
Anything else we should know?
“I know a few footballer friends from my football days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago.”
Sophie Piper
Age: 21
Occupation: Medical PA
What should we expect?
“I’m very friendly, I’m looking to find someone which is the main thing. I’m very open to the experience and I’m excited to get in the villa now!
Anything else we should know?
“My sister is Rochelle Humes.”
Ollie Williams
Age: 23
Occupation: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate / Land Owner
Hometown: Cornwall
What should we expect?
“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes. I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too. “
Anything else we should know?
“My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”
Leanne Amaning
Age: 22
Occupation: Customer Service Advisor
Hometown: London
What should we expect?
“I’m fun and want to find love but I’m not that open, so I think I’m actually going into Love Island to learn and change.”
Connor Durman
Age: 25
Occupation: Coffee bean salesman
Hometown: Brighton
What should we expect?
“I’ve been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I’ve grown up, done everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences. I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want.”
Eve and Jess Gale
Age: 20
Occupation: Students and VIP hostesses
Hometown: London
What should we expect?
Jess: “I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous.”
Eve: “I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander.”
Callum Jones
Age: 23
Occupation: Scaffolder
Hometown: Manchester
What should we expect?
“I’m a cheeky chap, I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out.”
Siânnise Fudge
Age: 25
Occupation: Beauty consultant
Hometown: Bristol
What should we expect?
“I’m sassy and fun. I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for. “
Nas Majeed
Age: 23
Hometown: London
Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder
What should we expect?
“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”
Paige Turley
Age: 22
Occupation: Singer
Hometown: West Lothian
What should we expect?
“I’m naturally flirty, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.”
Anything else we should know?
“Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend. We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18. We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”