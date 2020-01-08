The Love Island winter cast is here and we’re all over it

Get ready for a winter of love..
As the nation settles into a month of sobriety and London’s weather declines ever further into a cloud of grey smog, it’s about time we were all given something to look forward to at the end of a long shift in the office. Cue, Love Island Winter edition. 

With the return of bubbling romance – and dare we say it, cattiness and heartbreak – this new season is promising to be “the hottest one yet.” Be prepared for the show’s first ever set of twins, a celeb’s sister and a whole lot more abs, tans and half naked bodies.

The show goes live January 12th.

Here’s a full list of this year’s gang:

Image credit: ITV
Shaughna Phillips

Age: 25

Occupation: Democratic Services Officer

Hometown: London

What should we expect?

“I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."

Image credit: ITV
Mike Boeteng

Age: 24

Occupation: Police officer

Hometown: London

What should we expect?

“My charm and my character. I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak to a girl and connect with her.”

Anything else we should know?

“I know a few footballer friends from my football days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago.”

Image credit: ITV
Sophie Piper

Age: 21

Occupation: Medical PA

What should we expect?

“I’m very friendly, I’m looking to find someone which is the main thing. I’m very open to the experience and I’m excited to get in the villa now!

Anything else we should know?

“My sister is Rochelle Humes.”

Image credit: ITV
Ollie Williams

Age: 23

Occupation: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate / Land Owner

Hometown: Cornwall

What should we expect?

“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes. I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too. “

Anything else we should know?

“My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Image credit: ITV
Leanne Amaning

Age: 22

Occupation: Customer Service Advisor

Hometown: London

What should we expect?

“I’m fun and want to find love but I’m not that open, so I think I’m actually going into Love Island to learn and change.”

Image credit: ITV
Connor Durman

Age: 25

Occupation: Coffee bean salesman

Hometown: Brighton

What should we expect?

“I’ve been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I’ve grown up, done everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences. I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want.”

Image credit: ITV
Eve and Jess Gale

Age: 20

Occupation: Students and VIP hostesses

Hometown: London

What should we expect?

Jess: “I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous.”

Eve: “I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander.”

Image credit: ITV
Callum Jones

Age: 23

Occupation: Scaffolder

Hometown: Manchester

What should we expect?

“I’m a cheeky chap, I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out.”

Image credit: ITV
Siânnise Fudge

Age: 25

Occupation: Beauty consultant

Hometown: Bristol

What should we expect?

“I’m sassy and fun. I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for. “

Image credit: ITV
Nas Majeed

Age: 23

Hometown: London

Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder

What should we expect?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Image credit: ITV
Paige Turley

Age: 22

Occupation: Singer

Hometown: West Lothian

What should we expect?

“I’m naturally flirty, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.”

Anything else we should know?

“Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend. We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18. We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

