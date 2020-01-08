The Love Island winter cast is here and we’re all over it

As the nation settles into a month of sobriety and London’s weather declines ever further into a cloud of grey smog, it’s about time we were all given something to look forward to at the end of a long shift in the office. Cue, Love Island Winter edition.

With the return of bubbling romance – and dare we say it, cattiness and heartbreak – this new season is promising to be “the hottest one yet.” Be prepared for the show’s first ever set of twins, a celeb’s sister and a whole lot more abs, tans and half naked bodies.

The show goes live January 12th.