The TikTok Book Awards shortlist is here - these are the reads to have on your radar

Whether you're looking for captivating classics, trending titles or a list of recommendations to make your TBR pile quiver, #BookTok is one of the biggest online communities for bookworms and budding authors alike. This ever-growing corner of TikTok boasts a staggering 34 million posts on the platform, proving that there's a huge social media appetite for all things bookish.

To celebrate the flourishing authors, creators, independent bookshops and fan favourite titles, the TikTok UK and Ireland Book Awards is back for a second year - and it's set to be even bigger. Last year, the likes of Holly Jackson, Bolu Babalola and Eden Victoria were crowned winners in their respective categories, and now it's time for the TikTok community to vote once again for the best book, author, creator, rising star and Indie bookshop of 2024.

The shortlist has finally been announced, and this year's judges included TikTok creators Jack Edwards and Eden Victoria, as well as CEO of the Publishers Association Dan Conway, Black British Book Festival CEO & Founder Selina Brown, and authors Samantha Shannon and Sara Cox.

Editor of The Bookseller Philip Jones, who is also a judge in this year's panel, said: "Judging the awards this year has been an absolute delight... I found the shortlists, and the people behind the shortlists, broad in their outlook, diverse in their perspectives and incredibly generous in their approaches to the different genres, books and authors that were the subject of the BookTok lens.

"These awards are then a moment to celebrate all the hard work that is made to look so effortless, but also a time to reflect on the importance of these voices and what they do. My congratulations to all of the shortlistees."

Keen to see the full list of nominees? Read on...

TikTok Book Awards UK and Ireland 2024 - Shortlist

TikTok Book of the Year (UK & Ireland)

None Of This Is True - Lisa Jewell

Gwen & Art Are Not In Love - Lex Croucher

Small Worlds - Caleb Azumah Nelson

The Rachel Incident - Caroline O'Donoghue

TikTok Book of the Year (International)

Yellowface - R.F Kuang

Fourth Wing - Rebecca Yarros

Sword Catcher - Cassandra Clare

Chain Gang All Stars - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

BookTok Breakthrough Author

Ben Alderson

Martin Knights

Talia Hibbert

Claire Wright

BookTok Creator of the Year

@maisie_matilda

@zai_rambles

@cultofbooks

@literaryfling

BookTok Rising Star Creator

@greendragonbooknooks

@fictionalfates

@jpreads6

@booksonthebedside

Indie Bookshop of the Year

Imaginarium Books

The Book Shop By The Sea

The Little Bookshop

House of Books & Friends

TikTok Shop Book of Year

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To be revealed at the TikTok Book Awards event on Thursday, 25 July. As per TikTok, the winner 'will be decided based on TikTok Shop sales data and the impact the book has had on TikTok.'

How to vote in the TikTok Book Awards UK and Ireland 2024

Last year over 160,000 people voted - and if you want to get involved with the TikTok Book Awards 2024, you can have your say via the TikTok voting Hub here. The platform is also encouraging users to share their thoughts, feelings and favourites using #TikTokBookAwards, and the winners will be announced on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Happy reading!