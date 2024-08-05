Zac Efron has broken his silence after being found in a pool in Ibiza and hospitalised

Zac Efron has spoken out this week to reassure fans of his health following the news of his hospitalisation.

The 36-year-old High School Musical actor suffered a "minor" swimming incident while on holiday in Ibiza last week, found experiencing issues in the swimming pool of his villa on Friday.

According to sources via TMZ, the actor was pulled out of the water by two members of staff and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Efron's representatives stated that Efron was "fine", and he was reportedly released from hospital the following morning.

Efron has broken his silence on the incident this week, releasing a statement to reassure the public of his health. This came via Instagram story, with the actor posting a photograph of himself working out in the garden, captioning the snap: "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."

The statement was certainly well-received by fans, who posted their well-wishes in the comments sections of his social media platforms.

"Please get well soon," posted one fan following the news of Efron's hospitalisation. "You are one of my favourite actors. Sending positive vibes everything will be ok!"

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) A photo posted by on

This is not the first time the actor has made a public statement to reassure fans about his health, speaking in the past about his facial changes after a jaw injury left him unconscious.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Efron reportedly shattered his jaw in 2013 after slipping while running through his home, hitting his face on the corner of a granite fountain.

The actor told Men's Health that the fall left him unconscious, and when he woke up, his chin bone was “hanging off of his face."

Efron has since explained that the injury required intense physical therapy, stating in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight: “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Zac Efron has not commented further on his recent pool-related accident.

We will continue to update this story.