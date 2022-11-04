Why the response to Zac Efron in his latest movie highlights toxic body standards

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

New images from Zac Efron (opens in new tab)'s latest movie, The Iron Claw, have been released this week.

In the movie, the High School Musical actor plays former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich and documents the "rise and fall" of his career.

The first-look paparazzi images have garnered lots of attention on social media - but, sadly, not just because people are excited to see the movie.

Trigger warning - discusses themes of suicide, fad diets, and extreme weight loss

Instead, many have taken to commenting on the actor's appearance in the film, comparing him to characters such as Lord Farquaad from the Shrek franchises.

Some media outlets have even labeled his look as "shocking", with one fan sharing on Twitter: "Lmao he looks like the Hulk from the 80's [sic] I’m screaming why does zac efron look like this rn".

Toxic body image standards (opens in new tab) don't just affect women - far from it - and this week's comments only further prove how anyone can be subject to unnecessary and unwarranted scrutiny about their appearance.

One study from Calm last year found that nearly half of men (48%) have suffered from mental health issues (opens in new tab) directly related to their body image, and it's worth remembering that more men under the age of 50 in the UK die from suicide (opens in new tab)than anyone else.

Granted, Efron does work in the public eye, but when did that become a hall pass for sharing negativity online?

The star has been candid about his struggles with body image issues in the past - when filming Baywatch in 2017, he suffered from symptoms of depression (opens in new tab) after losing weight for the role. Again, in 2020, he was subject to pretty intense media scrutiny after his appearance changed during lockdown.

Zak Efron? 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2lcZnXxHyZOctober 27, 2022 See more

On his Baywatch transformation, he said to Men's Health magazine: “That required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time re-centering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

It's worth flagging here that taking diuretics to achieve a certain body type is never advised and, as Efron highlights, can pose some pretty serious physical and mental health risks.

While women have undeniably come under more scrutiny than men in the past, as we continue to move in the right direction with regard to self love (opens in new tab) and realistic body image standards, it's important to remember to be kind - to all genders.

We're all human, after all, and creating a kinder world for one gender is pointless if we start scrutinising other genders, instead.

If you have been affected by the themes in this article, eating disorder charity Beat's helplines are open 365 days. In England, call 0808 801 0677 or email help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk.