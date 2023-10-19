Will Smith makes joke about 'sloppy public experiment' marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been deeply entrenched in the headlines recently, with Jada promoting her new book, Worthy.

During one of her promotion interviews, Jada revealed that she and Will have effectively been separated since 2016, despite not seeking out a divorce. However, it sounds like these days the two are back together.

All of this has obviously got chins wagging, so the Men in Black actor ended up addressing his relationship with his wife in a recent appearance at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Library.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me … We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'… brutal and beautiful at the same time," Will said (via The Guardian).

"Our union is a sloppy public experiment," he continued, drawing hearty laughs from the audience as well as Jada and their children Jaden and Willow, who were also there.

"It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," Will sweetly continued. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

During the event, Will also asked the question: "Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them?" (via Metro).

He continued: "Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

This statement is a touch more in depth than the one Will made earlier this week, when he published a video on Instagram in which he says: "So, here’s the thing. My opinion is…. Uh…" The video then pans out to the world and universe at large, sending the message that there are more important things to worry about.

All the noise surrounding Will and Jada's marriage comes about a year and a half after the Hitch star was banned from the Oscars for slapping Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada.

Ironically, this slap was apparently the starting point for the spouses to start building back their love. Well, we're glad it all worked out!