Why Selena Gomez deleted her emotional video about US deportation policy

Selena Gomez recently shared, then swiftly deleted, a tearful Instagram video of herself reacting to the deportations of migrants under the new Trump administration in the US. Now, a source has shared Selena's reasons for deleting the video after it received mixed reactions.

The source claimed that she had second thoughts about the clip and doesn't 'wish to alienate'. The insider told Daily Mail: "She realises that she cannot go up against a Republican backed nation — many of whom are loyal customers of her Rare Beauty brand. She does not wish to alienate. She is going to stay out of politics and in her own lane after that drama."

The same source continued: "Selena thought that she was being authentic and helpful with her video but in retrospect, she realises that it could have been more powerful without the tears. The tears showed weakness and that is not what she intended. She is very passionate and after seeing critics calling for her to help by donating some of her millions to enrich the lives of immigrants in their home countries, she realised that she could never win."

According to the insider, the Only Murders In The Building star wanted 'people to see that most Americans are descended from immigrants' as 'many people are citizens because their ancestors chose to come here whether documented or not.'

In Selena's video, posted to her Instagram Stories, she said: "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

The issue of immigration is very close to Selena's heart, as she is descended from Mexican immigrants. In a 2019 essay for TIME, the star wrote: "In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice."

The Rare Beauty founder went on to explain why anti-immigration policies hit her so hard. She added: "I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance. But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country."

