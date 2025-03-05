Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skipped the Oscars this year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not on the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars, nor did they attend the Vanity Fair after-party.

Their absence isn't really surprising at all — and, no, it probably wasn't because they're laying low amid Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In fact, Blake and Ryan have never actually attended the Oscars as a couple. Not only that, but they've only ever attended the Academy Awards once each — Blake in 2009 and Ryan in 2010. The two met that year, and were together by 2011, per People.

Additionally, neither Blake's film It Ends With Us nor Ryan's film Deadpool & Wolverine was nominated. The former was nominated for four lesser known awards this season, while the latter received a commendable 53 nominations and 15 wins (so far), including at the Critics Choice Awards, the Grammys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

ELLE also notes that Blake and Ryan weren't asked to present awards at the Oscars this year, which could have been another reason for them to attend.

Though it's probably not the primary reason why they skipped the event, Blake's legal situation concerning her It Ends With Us director and costar was probably part of the decision.

She and her husband have avoided the spotlight since Blake first filed a legal complaint against Justin in December, as reported by People. However, they did make a splashy appearance at the SNL50 celebration on 16 February.

During the show, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey asked Ryan "how's it going?" and he said: "Great!" before adding: "Why, what have you heard?"

In the background, Blake, who was originally smiling, looked up at her husband with surprise and didn't seem too pleased with the quip.

The battle between Blake and Justin has been long and winding so far, with several concurring lawsuits, and no end in sight.