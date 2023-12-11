Timothée Chalamet thinks this is the sexiest British accent

Northerners, listen up! Hollywood star and all-around man of the moment Timothée Chalamet thinks that the sexiest accent in Britain is from... Hull.

Timothée, who is currently on tour across Europe to promote his latest film, Wonka, made the surprising confession during an interview with Keegan-Michael Key for LADbible.

When asked by the fellow actor if he thinks French is the sexiest accent, Timothée replied: "I like the Hull accent."

"You like Hull?" replied Keegan-Michael Key. To which Timothée replied: "Yeah, why's everyone cracking up?" Before confirming: "Hull is sexy." Well, there you have it.

And it doesn't stop there. Timothée then revealed his "top three" accents saying: "I like Hull and Essex is in my top three, and I like a middle-aged Northern accent." To which Keegan-Michael replied, sounding slightly confused: "So middle-aged Yorkshire?"

Since the comments, Hull City Council Leader Mike Ross has invited the Hollywood star to pay a visit to Hull. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'As leader of the council here in Hull, can I say you are always welcome to come visit the city, I know we'll give you a very warm welcome.'

Timothée is currently starring in Wonka, a reimagining of Willy Wonka's early adventures and the story of how he met the Oompa-Loompas (with Hugh Grant starring as sarcastic Oompa-Loompa Lofty). The film has so far received rave reviews, with critics praising Timothée's performance as one of the best of his career so far.

Needless to say, there's been a bit of a reaction on social media after the confession, with fans both delighted and confused at Timothée's penchant for the Hull accent.

One wrote in reference to Hull's City of Culture year, which took place in 2017: 'Timothée Chalamet doing more to put Hull on the map with one sentence than anything in 2017 ever did.'

'How the hell does Timothée Chalamet know about Hull,' wrote another fan on X.

While another said, 'Timothée Chalamet declaring his love of the Hull accent feels like a fever dream.'

While another wrote, 'I’m more confused that Timothée Chalamet knows about Hull than the fact that he likes our accent tbh.'

While another wrote, 'Okay so I’m honestly obsessed with award-winning superstar actor Timothée Chalamet randomly saying HULL has the UK’s sexiest accent. He speaks nothing but facts.'

Perhaps we'll see Timothée and Kylie on a date night up in Hull sometime soon...

Responding to his remarks on BBC Radio 5Live, TV star Lucy Beaumont had a warning for Timothée: "I've had this accent for 40 years and no one has ever told me it's sexy."

The actress, who wrote the northern sitcom Hullraisers, added: "He looks like a very lovely young man and he should stay away from the region or he'll be savaged by middle-aged Hull women."