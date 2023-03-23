Pedro Pascal's stressful Starbucks order sounds like a sweat-inducing nightmare

Internet Daddy Pedro Pascal has well and truly kickstarted a fever among netizens who can't get enough of him. Whether he's in awe of Sarah Michelle Gellar's throwback photo (opens in new tab) or declaring that 'Daddy is a state of mind', one thing is for sure - if Pedro's doing something (anything), it's probably going to go viral.

So it stands to reason that when the The Last of Us actor was spotted grabbing his morning Starbucks (opens in new tab) recently, it got everybody talking.

Not just because the clip shows him being a total sweetheart yet again, but for the sheer amount of caffeine that he has running through his body.

A TikTok video from @alexafromspace shows Pedro happily signing autographs for fans with a coffee in hand, with the caption: "Met THE DADDY of the daddies 2 weeks ago and he was pure gold."

When fans started to question what exactly Pedro had in that coffee cup, she uploaded another video which zoomed into his ticket order - and let's just say, it's caffeinated chaos.

Uploading the close up, she wrote: "Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders."

Are you ready to hear how The Mandalorian star keeps himself awake?

His order was an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice - and six shots. For context, a quad espresso has roughly 300mg of caffeine according to the Starbucks website, and with an additional two shots you're nearing the 400mg mark.

In the US, the FDA recommends no more than 400mg before you may start experiencing negative side affects, and the The European Food Safety Authority agrees. Crikey.

One fan commented: "Is his HEART OKAY!?"

Another added: "One time the barista gave me 6 shots instead of 3 and I could read thoughts."

A third said: "That is a violent amount of coffee."

Agreed.

Sweating just thinking about it? Same.