Why the Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri romcom rumours are heating up again

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri sparked dating rumours a few weeks ago, but now they're embroiled in rumours of a different kind.

The two have been floated as potential romantic leads for the romcom of our dreams in the past, and now popular romance author Emily Henry has added fuel to the rumour fire in a new interview.

Three of Emily's bestselling books — Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers — are set to become film adaptations, according to TODAY, and the author has addressed casting while speaking to Cosmopolitan UK.

Because Emily had previously made it sound — though very indirectly — like Paul and Ayo would be the perfect on-screen couple in one of her movies, the magazine asked her to further comment on that possibility.

"I can't confirm anything for any casting," she replied. "I will say I have been bringing their names up for one project or another for years, both separately and at times together. Anything could happen."

!!!

Let's roll this all back a little so you can understand what's going on here.

In March, the Bear star posted a picture of herself with Paul on Instagram Stories to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, after which fans lost their minds trying to figure out if the two were together. To this day, we don't know what's going on between them — but it looks like they're probably just friends.

Later, Emily randomly reshared the same photo to her Instagram Story, leading people to believe that she was subtly announcing the casting for one of her film adaptations.

Then there's also the fact that Emily is working with Aftersun producers for the film projects, and that Paul was the star of that particular movie.

wait. hold on. Emily Henry working with the producers of Aftersun which starred Paul Mescal for the Book Lovers movie and then reposting a photo of Paul and Ayo?? I am connecting dots. pic.twitter.com/VGJlEFpSMwMarch 18, 2024

This all came after the Irish actor himself had admitted he'd love to make a romcom with Ayo at some point. Let's make it happen!!!!!