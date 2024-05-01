Why the Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri romcom rumours are heating up again
Could it be???
Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri sparked dating rumours a few weeks ago, but now they're embroiled in rumours of a different kind.
The two have been floated as potential romantic leads for the romcom of our dreams in the past, and now popular romance author Emily Henry has added fuel to the rumour fire in a new interview.
Three of Emily's bestselling books — Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers — are set to become film adaptations, according to TODAY, and the author has addressed casting while speaking to Cosmopolitan UK.
Because Emily had previously made it sound — though very indirectly — like Paul and Ayo would be the perfect on-screen couple in one of her movies, the magazine asked her to further comment on that possibility.
"I can't confirm anything for any casting," she replied. "I will say I have been bringing their names up for one project or another for years, both separately and at times together. Anything could happen."
!!!
Let's roll this all back a little so you can understand what's going on here.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
In March, the Bear star posted a picture of herself with Paul on Instagram Stories to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, after which fans lost their minds trying to figure out if the two were together. To this day, we don't know what's going on between them — but it looks like they're probably just friends.
Later, Emily randomly reshared the same photo to her Instagram Story, leading people to believe that she was subtly announcing the casting for one of her film adaptations.
Then there's also the fact that Emily is working with Aftersun producers for the film projects, and that Paul was the star of that particular movie.
wait. hold on. Emily Henry working with the producers of Aftersun which starred Paul Mescal for the Book Lovers movie and then reposting a photo of Paul and Ayo?? I am connecting dots. pic.twitter.com/VGJlEFpSMwMarch 18, 2024
This all came after the Irish actor himself had admitted he'd love to make a romcom with Ayo at some point. Let's make it happen!!!!!
-
The '90s called – monogrammed swimwear is back
Quiet luxury is on vacation
By Natalie Hughes
-
Prince William just shared a new update about Kate and the children
The Prince of Wales was asked about his family as he attended engagements this week.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why everyone is talking about The Fall Guy - especially Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's chemistry
It's based on the '80s TV series and we cannot *wait*
By Lauren Hughes
-
Wait - are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri actually dating?
Fully here for it.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paul Mescal's unusual relationship ick has the internet talking
Hard agree, actually
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paul Mescal and his family's reaction to his Oscar nomination is the sweetest thing you'll see today
This. Is. Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why fans think Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are engaged
The pair struck up a romance over Twitter
By Jadie Troy-Pryde