Dancing for the Devil's Melanie Wilking shares what her relationship with Miranda is like now

Melanie Wilking has addressed where her relationship with older sister Miranda Derrick stands after Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult debuted on Netflix last week. Miranda was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries which tells the story of an alleged cult led by pastor Robert Shinn, who also owns the talent management company 7M Films Inc.

In the series, former members of Robert Shinn's management company as well as his church - known as Shekinah - spoke about their experiences, with Miranda's family also discussing how they attempted to contact and rebuilt their relationships with her while she was an active member. Miranda's younger sister Melanie and her parents, Kelly and Dean, appear in the documentary to tell their side of the story, explaining that Miranda only has a surface relationship with them these days.

In the wake of Dancing for the Devil's release, Melanie has gone on to update her social media followers on her relationship with Miranda. Taking to her Instagram stories on 2nd June, Melanie wrote: "Thankfully, since going public in 2022, we have reunited with my sister, who even attended my wedding. We believe one day my sister and the other victims will realise their love for their families and faith was exploited. When that happens, we will be here for them without judgement."

Melanie continued: "We have all been hurt but believe our family will get through this, people will become more aware and educated about high control groups, and justice will be served. Thank you again for all your love and support. We could never have done this without you."

As Melanie mentioned, Miranda did attend her wedding recently and later posted a couple of photos from the event on her Instagram with the caption: "Had such a great time at my sister’s wedding."

Melanie and her parents first spoke out about Miranda's involvement with 7M Films in a 40-minute Instagram Live in 2022, in which they explained that she had become a completely unrecognisable person. They also shared that she had married her husband James "BDash" Derrick without them even knowing they were engaged.

In a statement to The Cut at the time, Miranda said: "During the pandemic, a lot of people including myself had time to reflect since normal life was disrupted and on pause for everyone. I felt a spiritual shift happen inside of me. I started going to Bible studies and learning about God. I know that my family and friends saw changes in me along the way because it was true. I was changing for the better and in love like I’d never been before."

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is available to watch now on Netflix.