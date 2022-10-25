Matthew Perry reveals why he broke up with Julia Roberts

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

They had a romantic relationship on screen and off screen - and now Matthew Perry has revealed the real reason he called things off with Julia Roberts.

The Pretty Woman star dated the Friends actor in the mid-90s after Julia made a cameo on the American sitcom - but Matthew, who finally joined Instagram back in 2020, has said breaking up with her was all to do with his insecurities, not about disliking her.

The actor, who has openly talked about his struggle with alcohol and drugs while he appeared on Friends, opens up in his new memoir: Friends, Lovers and Big Terrible Things - of which The Times (opens in new tab) has published an excerpt.

Matthew, who is strangely related to his former co-star Courteney Cox, writes in the book: "I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began," he said, about spending New Year's Eve with her family.

"We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode."

However, as he was struggling with addiction he let his insecurities take over, revealing in his book: "Two months later, I was single. Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me.

"I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable."

He went on to say how he thought about the break-up at the time: "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.

"She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 - making Matthew and his co-stars household names all over the world, but the fame and attention was too much for the Whole Ten Yards actor, and at one point Matthew says he can't remember filming three of the series.

The Friends reunion, AKA The One Where They Get Back Together, saw the whole cast back on the set and they spoke about their favourite memories.

It was shown on Sky last year, with around 5 million people tuning in from the UK alone to watch it.