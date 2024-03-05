Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were just spotted on a loved-up beach date

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o appear to officially be dating — at least that's what it looks like from photos published by E! News of the two of them holding hands on a beach.

Joshua and Lupita were spied gallivanting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico during the Black Panther star's birthday weekend (yep, she's a Pisces through and through). Both actors looked blissful in each other's company while enjoying the sunshine.

A source revealed to E! News that Joshua surprised his reported girlfriend with balloons and flowers for her birthday, while an eyewitness said: "They looked madly in love, like they just couldn't get enough of one another."

The Dawson's Creek and Us actors first sparked romance rumours in October after they were spotted together at a Janelle Monaé concert in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

After that, Joshua and Lupita were spotted holding hands in December, around the same time a source told Us Weekly: "Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."

The source added at the time: "Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far."

These two's romance came off the heels of their respective breakups. Joshua's famous wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from him in October, citing "irreconcilable differences." They were married for four years and share daughter Juno, born in April 2020.

At the time of the separation, a source claimed: "[Jodie] refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right. [It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid."

As for Lupita, she was previously in a relationship with Selema Masekela. In an incredibly candid Instagram post, the actress wrote in October: "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Although Lupita didn't detail the exact reasons for the breakup, she made it clear that there was no coming back from whatever happened between her and Selema.