Jodie Turner-Smith's marriage to Joshua Jackson "didn't feel right," apparently

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson shocked the world when their divorce filing came to light.

Jodie was the one to file the divorce papers in early October, citing "irreconcilable differences," which is the most common reason many celebrities have given for their own divorce filings (such as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, among many others).

Being such a common, "boilerplate" reason for filing for divorce, it doesn't really tell us much about why Jodie and Joshua's marriage ended — especially since it seemed so solid from the outside looking in.

Now, an anonymous source is shedding some light on a possible reason for the separation.

"She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right," the insider told Us Weekly. "[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid."

According to the same source, Jodie has moved into a hotel in Los Angeles for the time being, until she and Joshua come to an agreement on how to move forward.

The two actors got married in August 2019, and share a daughter named Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020, according to People. With their divorce obviously comes the difficult decision of how to share custody of the little girl.

Jodie and Joshua were a much-loved couple for fans, and their decision to go their separate ways has saddened many people.

The two kept their relationship fairly out of the public eye, but did regularly attend high-profile red-carpet events together, such as the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Netflix 2023 BAFTA Awards Party, and the 2022 Met Gala.

Jodie even celebrated her birthday with Joshua as part of a partnership with the Lotus Emeya car as recently as 7 September. Her court filing cited 13 September as their date of separation, which obviously contributed to fans' surprise about it all.

Whatever happens next, wishing them both a happy road ahead!