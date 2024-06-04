Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have reportedly broken up

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have reportedly called it quits after just a few months together.

People was the first to report the break-up news over the weekend, confirming that Joe and Stormi have gone their separate ways after they started dating around January of this year.

Stormi — a former pageant queen, as well as an actress, singer, and model — and Joe were spotted together several times in the months they were dating, including kissing in Sydney, Australia, and travelling in Cabo, Mexico.

Though they never addressed the relationship directly, a source told Us Weekly in March: "Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks."

Stormi is the first person (that we know of) whom Joe dated after his separation from ex-wife Sophie Turner last summer.

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress got married in 2019, and share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

In September 2023, the two released a joint statement on Instagram to confirm their split.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They wrote: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R A photo posted by sophiet on

Meanwhile, Sophie has been dating English aristocrat Peregrine Pearson since around November of last year, and the two were spotted out and about on a holiday in Capri, Italy last week, as reported by Page Six.

Sophie has been open about how difficult the fallout from her impending divorce has been emotionally, but aside from Peregrine, she has also thankfully had the support of her friend Taylor Swift.

During the break-up, Sophie told British Vogue that Taylor let her and her daughters stay in her New York flat for free. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," Sophie said. "She really has a heart of gold."