Jennifer Aniston reveals her father, 'Days of Our Lives' actor John Anthony Aniston, has passed away

Jennifer Aniston shared yesterday on Instagram that her father, John Anthony Aniston, has passed away. In a moving tribute, she shared photographs with him over the years and called him one of the “most beautiful humans I ever knew.”

She revealed the Days of Our Lives actor had died last Friday and wrote, “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11//11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

Jennifer continued, “I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Jennifer began her post with an old baby photograph of herself being carried by her father, as well as another couple of her in her early teenage years. The last few pictures appear to have been taken after she became a celebrity, with one professional shot of the Friends star posing with her dad and a solo shot of her father looking into the camera.

John Anthony Aniston was an actor in his own right, starring as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years. He has also had smaller roles on projects such as Gilmore Girls, The West Wing and Mad Men. He was formerly married to Jennifer’s mother, actor Nancy Dow, who she was estranged from for years following their divorce. Jennifer revealed in a recent interview with Allure that the divorce had significantly affected her as a child, but had “ forgiven my family .”

Many of Aniston’s famous friends flooded her comments, with her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, her ex Justin Theroux and Ryan Reynolds both sharing heart emojis on the post. Reese Witherspoon, who played her onscreen sister in Friends, also wrote, “Sending you all my angels. I love you Sister.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Others, such as her stylist Karla Welch, also paid tribute to her father’s acting legacy on Days of Our Lives. Welch commented, “Your dad was such a part of so many of our lives, running home after school to watch Days. I loved Victor. Lots of love to you.”

Podcast host Ira Madison III also added, “He brought so many people joy every day in their homes.”

Calling John Aniston her “sweet papa,” Jennifer ended her tribute with the words, “Don’t forget to visit.”