James Corden has apologised for his rude comments to a waiter

James Corden at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
(Image credit: Jason LaVeris / Getty)
A week after the news broke that James Corden had been rude to a New York waiter, he's made a public apology - explaining the circumstances.

The Gavin and Stacey actor made the apology live on the Late Late show, and said he had contemplated taking to social media in order to explain himself, but thought explaining it live on air was the best way to do it.

James, who will quit the US chat show next spring after 7 years of fronting it, hit the headlines last week when a waiter at Balthazar restaurant in New York revealed that the actor was extremely rude to her - leading to the owner banning him from the NY eatery.

Explaining the circumstances on the show last night James, who is known for his Carpool Karaoke with stars such as Adele, said: "My wife explained that she has a serious food allergy. The meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to. She hadn't taken a bite of it or anything, no worries, we sent it back. All was good.

"As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret."

The UK chat show host, who is said to be good friends with Prince Harry, added: "I worked shifts at restaurants for years, I have such respect for anyone who does that job. 

"But here's the truth of it - because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I have been walking around thinking that I've not done anything wrong. But I have, I made a rude comment."

He went on to say that being British he thought he should leave it, and not explain what had happened, hoping it would be brushed under the carpet, but he went on to add.

"As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.'"

James, who has been married to Julia Carey for 10 years, finished his explanation with: "I hope I'm allowed in again one day so when I'm back in New York I can go there and apologise in person, which is something I will absolutely do."

