Gwyneth Paltrow's fans are stunned by how much son Moses looks like Chris Martin
Her daughter Apple is Gwyneth's doppelgänger
Gwyneth Paltrow marked her son Moses Martin's 18th birthday on 8 April by posting a photo of him with a loving caption on Instagram.
While some people took the opportunity to chime in with their own birthday wishes for the teenager, many commenters couldn't help but point out how uncannily similar to his dad — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — Moses looks. The similarity is all the more obvious because the photo shows Moses quite close up, and looking straight into the camera.
"Chris said copy paste," quipped one fan.
"Looks so much like his dad," wrote someone else.
"He shares looks from both parents, but definitely he shares Chris’ soulful intensity," observed another.
"Happy 18th birthday to you, my son," the proud mum of two wrote. "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave.
"I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me."
Birthday wishes poured in from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, Kate Hudson, and many more.
It's often pointed out how much Gwyneth and Chris' eldest child, daughter Apple Martin, looks like her famous mum, because she tends to be seen out and about more often. The relative rarity of a Moses sighting may have added to fans' surprise and delight at finding out how like his dad he seems.
The Goop founder and "Viva La Vida" singer were married from 2003 to 2016, with Gwyneth marrying her current husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.
Meanwhile, Chris has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017, and the two are reportedly engaged.
Gwyneth and Chris — having famously "consciously uncoupled" — remain close friends.
