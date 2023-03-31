Gwyneth Paltrow cleared in the ski crash trial - and she had something to say to Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial has dominated headlines for the last two weeks thanks to surprising quotes (opens in new tab) and some rather bizarre moments (opens in new tab).
As well as going viral for her discussing her friendship with Taylor Swift and complimenting an attorney's shoes, Gwyneth's 'quiet luxury' dressing (opens in new tab) also became an unlikely focal point.
The Goop founder was in court following accusations from retired optometrist Terry Sanderson that she was responsible for a collision at a Utah ski resort in 2016. He was seeking $300,000 in damages and claimed that the actor had skied recklessly into him, alleging that it had left him with 'a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries'.
However, after three hours of deliberations jurors found that Sanderson was '100%' at fault for the accident and awarded Paltrow with her claim of $1 in damages, plus legal fees.
Sanderson has since said that the outcome was 'very disappointing'.
But it's a clip of the A-lister's reaction to the verdict that has been circulating online.
As Gwyneth heard the verdict, she is seen nodding slightly before making her way over to Sanderson, leaning forward to calmly say to him: "I wish you well."
He replied: "Thank you, dear."
Icy.
The Oscar-winning actor later shared a statement on Instagram, posting a story which read: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.
"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."
Following the verdict, Sanderson told media that he maintains he was hit, saying: "You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person. Really, who wants to take on a celebrity?"
