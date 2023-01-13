Florence Pugh says she's 'not complying' with Hollywood body standards

Florence Pugh (opens in new tab) has previously spoken out against body shaming (opens in new tab) and the pressures of Hollywood body standards, and now the Don't Worry Darling (opens in new tab) star has reiterated that she will 'not comply'.

Trigger warning: Discusses disordered eating

During an interview on Vogue's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), Florence shared her recipe for garlic crostini bread and spoke about how people in the industry were 'confused' when she refused to diet in the early days of her career.

She also discussed her relationship with food, and how she 'put her foot down' when she was expected to conform.

Florence said: "Body image for women is a major thing. From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing. And your relationship with food starts changing.

"I had a weird chapter with the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn't complying. I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood."

She added: "Women, especially young women in Hollywood, are obviously putting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity that they need to get because that's just the way that it's been.

"When I went and did that project it was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on, and for me that was shocking because I'd never done that before.

"It's not to say other people can't do that but I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food."

It isn't the first time that Florence has spoken out about the pressures of being in the spotlight, and the comments she has faced about her body.

While attending a Valentino fashion show in July last year, she went viral for wearing a sheer gown through which you could see her nipples and decided to respond to negative comments on Instagram, writing: "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny t**s', or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested'.

"I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

She addressed the furore later in an interview with Vogue, sharing: "I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric, if I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it.

"Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much? It's very important that we do this."