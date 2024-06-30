Emma Roberts has spoken about the "scary" side of fame and her words are going viral

Emma Roberts is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her Hollywood roles to her Belletrist book club , she never fails to get the world talking.

This week it was her candid words on fame that made headlines, as the 33-year-old actress opened up about the "scary" side of stardom, explaining how being known was never her ambition.

This was chiefly down to watching her aunt Julia Roberts navigate fame before her, with the Pretty Woman star opening her eyes to the negative effects of fame.

"I saw very up close what that really looks like with my aunt Julia," Roberts explained of intense fame during a recent appearance on the 'Table for Two' podcast, with host Bruce Bozzi. "It's fun and it's great, but there is a part of it that's really scary."

She continued: "Even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work. Because there's nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you're never left alone, but also you're not getting good jobs."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Emma Roberts has opened up about her Hollywood actress aunt, with the two women known to share a close bond.

In fact, in a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Roberts spoke about their relationship and the major life lessons that she has learnt from her.

"When we're together, we're a pretty normal family," the 33-year-old recalled. "If she's taught me anything, it's nothing to do with the business but more how to have a family unit and a normal life within this business."

Roberts continued: "She's always put being a mum first and I really admire that about her, especially now that I'm a mum. I observed that about her from a young age, and [it] always stuck with me."

We will continue to update this story.