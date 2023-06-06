Elliot Page opens up about being the target of a transphobic attack in his new memoir

Elliot Page has shared his experience of being the target of a transphobic attack in his new memoir, Pageboy.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the Umbrella Academy star recalls a stranger shouting abuse at him during a trip to a convenience store in West Hollywood.

While making his way to a market shop called Pink Dot, he was approached by a stranger who yelled: "I'm going to f**ing gay bash you, f*****."

While employees at the store helped Elliot inside to protect him, the man reportedly continued to watch from the doorway before shouting: "This is why I need a gun."

Elliot told the Los Angeles Times: "Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks."

He added that while the experience left him shaken, he is also aware that many others don't have the same resources that he does and that he is in a more privileged position to ensure his own safety.

Elliot continued: "Doesn’t mean it’s not traumatic, but I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things."

Elliot, who shared that he was transgender in 2020, has been widely praised for discussing issues such as body dysphoria.

However, in his new memoir, he has shared how prominent figures in Hollywood reacted when he came out as gay in 2014, with one A-lister reportedly telling him: "[I would] 'f*** you to make you realise you aren't gay."

He adds that another 'acquaintance' claimed that gay 'doesn't exist'.

Elliot has stated that he purposely has not shared the names of these well-known individuals, but that they would 'know' it was about them.

Pageboy was released today and is available to buy now.