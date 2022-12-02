Drew Barrymore reveals she's dating again after six years of celibacy

Drew Barrymore has spoken candidly in the past about her relationships and choice to be single, and she recently opened up to her guest Whoopi Goldberg about her current dating situation. On her show The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore revisited an old conversation the pair had last year about being single - revealing she’s now ready to mingle.

During their conversation, Goldberg asked the host, “Are you dating now?”

“I am,” she revealed, later adding, “Because it had been so many years, I was getting a little worried.”

Barrymore split from her husband Will Kopelman in 2016, following four years of marriage. They share two daughters named Olive and Frankie.

Drew Barrymore and her ex Will Kopelman in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Barrymore revealed she wasn’t ready for a relationship during another Goldberg appearance yet and also said in a blog post that she “needed to stay very celibate” to mourn the loss of “a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters.” However, she did reveal on her show that she was “on a dating app,” but was a bit uncertain about dating younger men.

“Sometimes I’ll swipe by and it’s like this 35 year old guy will run by. I’m 46 and I’m like, I already have two children. I don’t need another,” she told Goldberg, later backtracking by saying “age doesn’t really represent people.”

Beyond dating, Barrymore and her ex Justin Long (who dated between 2007 and 2010) recently had an emotional reunion on her show. Speaking to Long, she said, “I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated.”

“You were the best. We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic…It was chaos, it was hella fun,” he told her, adding he would “always love” her.