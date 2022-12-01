Courteney Cox photobombs 'Friends' fans in adorable video

Courteney Cox had a very special surprise in store for Friends fans visiting Warner Bros. studios, as she snuck in and photobombed a few pictures. The star shared a video of her heartwarming prank on Instagram, which resulted in one of her fans bursting into tears upon realising.

Cox, who is set to star in the upcoming Scream 6 sequel and TV show Last Chance U, revealed she was working at the studio that day. She said, “I thought this would be a good time to surprise some Friends fans and photobomb their shots.”

Fans were made to sit on the 90s sitcom’s iconic orange chesterfield couch, which once sat in the show’s fictional coffee shop Central Perk. Cox hid behind the couch as they came in to sit for a photograph and a fake interview, before taking the fans’ phones to take a picture. As the cameraman counted down to taking a picture, Cox jumped up with a big smile for several unsuspecting fans.

After being passed their phones back to inspect the photo, the fans filmed reacted in complete shock as they started looking around for Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit series. Thankfully for her fans, the star stuck around after the prank to hug and greet them to a chorus of screams and disbelief.

Cox captioned her video, “Don’t you hate a photo bomber?”

Friends continues to have an avid fanbase to this day, with Netflix’s acquisition of the series for the streaming service in 2014 bringing in new fans and delighting the sitcom’s veterans. Since the show ended in 2004, members of the cast have reunited occasionally over the years for reunion specials and sweet visits to one another.

Like her co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, the gang reminisce about their old days on Instagram - with Perry additionally penning a memoir called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing about his time on the show, as well as his battle with addiction.