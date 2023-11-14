Matt LeBlanc shares touching personal tribute to 'brother' Matthew Perry

Following the news that Friends star Matthew Perry had tragically passed away, many celebrities and public figures - from his former co-stars to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - shared heartfelt tributes to the actor.

Perry was well known for starring in the popular sitcom as Chandler Bing, and his death - the cause of which has since been listed - came as a huge shock to fans of the show, as well as his former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

The actors shared a joint statement at the time, writing: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Since his death, interviews and video clips have resurfaced where Perry spoke about Jennifer Aniston reaching out to him during his struggles with sobriety, as well as his sweet words about the rest of the cast. Matt LeBlanc, who starred alongside him in Friends for ten years, has become the first of his close castmates to share a personal tribute.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Our thoughts are with Matthew Perry's loved ones at this difficult time.