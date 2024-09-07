Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy has ended her social media silence with an exciting announcement

Chelsy Davy has officially returned to social media, after a two-year silence. And making up for lost time, the Zimbabwean businesswoman, 38, announced some major news with her first post back.

Not only did Davy announce the launch of her new Chloe jewellery collection from her brand, Aya, she also announced the birth of her second child, a daughter, who the new collection is named after.

"POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game," Davy posted to Instagram, with a series of photographs. "Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x."

Davy's previous social media silence is no surprise, with the now 38-year-old known to be a very private person.

In fact, it was reportedly the public scrutiny and invasion of privacy that led to her 2010 break up from Prince Harry, with the former couple previously dating for six years.

"The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to," Prince Harry recalled in his memoir, Spare. "Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?”

He added: “I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well.”

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," Davy recalled in a 2016 interview with The Times. “I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

She continued: “It was nuts. That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it’s calm, now it’s fine.”

Despite ultimately parting ways in 2010, Harry and Chelsy remained on very good terms and in each other's inner circle, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even inviting Chelsy to their 2018 wedding.

